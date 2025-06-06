In Kyiv, the facade of the museum near the "Motherland Monument" was damaged as a result of the Russian attack

During the combined Russian attack on the night of June 6, the facade of the museum near "Motherland Monument" was damaged by an explosive wave in Kyiv. This is written by the National Museum of the History of Ukraine in the Second World War, reports UNN.

Details

Tonight, the facade of the Museum's Main Building at the foot of the "Motherland Monument" was damaged by an explosive wave. The Museum is operating as usual. Death to the rashist occupiers! - the message says.

Recall

On the night of June 6, Russian occupation forces carried out a massive attack on Kyiv. As a result of the enemy shelling, 27 people were injured, according to preliminary data, including civilians, rescuers and critical infrastructure workers.