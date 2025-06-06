$41.470.01
Kuzminykh scheme: how the MP accused of bribery hid a network of pharmacies in Zhytomyr
11:45 AM • 12159 views

Kuzminykh scheme: how the MP accused of bribery hid a network of pharmacies in Zhytomyr

07:51 AM • 22048 views

The Defense Forces struck aviation bases in the Russian Federation: there are hits and fires

June 5, 04:58 PM • 87515 views

Trump on the introduction of sanctions against the Russian Federation: we will be "very tough" if the war in Ukraine drags on

Exclusive
June 5, 02:42 PM • 140528 views

The tactic of "postponements": how the lawyer of People's Deputy Kuzminykh, accused of bribery, turns justice into a game of time

Exclusive
June 5, 02:25 PM • 105989 views

Russia is hunting for spare parts: how Moscow is buying up Soviet components to block Ukraine's access to them

Exclusive
June 5, 12:51 PM • 95993 views

Missile strike on a training ground in the Poltava region: 16 soldiers were wounded, two of them died.

Exclusive
June 5, 11:49 AM • 90395 views

"Baby Box" in 2025: Ministry of Social Policy tells whether there will be changes in assistance

June 5, 11:02 AM • 65983 views

NBU has left the discount rate unchanged at 15.5%

Exclusive
June 5, 08:39 AM • 92538 views

Modification of Russian ballistic missiles: how Ukraine can cope with the new challenge

June 5, 08:35 AM • 65434 views

The Ministry of Finance is preparing an alternative scenario if hostilities continue throughout 2026

In Kyiv, the facade of the museum near the "Motherland Monument" was damaged as a result of the Russian attack

Kyiv • UNN

 • 2838 views

On the night of June 6, during a Russian attack, the facade of the museum near the "Motherland Monument" was damaged by an explosive wave. The museum is operating as usual, 27 people were injured in the attack.

In Kyiv, the facade of the museum near the "Motherland Monument" was damaged as a result of the Russian attack

During the combined Russian attack on the night of June 6, the facade of the museum near "Motherland Monument" was damaged by an explosive wave in Kyiv. This is written by the National Museum of the History of Ukraine in the Second World War, reports UNN.

Details

Tonight, the facade of the Museum's Main Building at the foot of the "Motherland Monument" was damaged by an explosive wave. The Museum is operating as usual. Death to the rashist occupiers!

- the message says.

Recall

On the night of June 6, Russian occupation forces carried out a massive attack on Kyiv. As a result of the enemy shelling, 27 people were injured, according to preliminary data, including civilians, rescuers and critical infrastructure workers.

Yana Sokolivska

Yana Sokolivska

SocietyWarKyiv
