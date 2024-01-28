In Kyiv region, two sisters were poisoned by carbon monoxide and hospitalized

In the village of Torfiane in the Bucha district of Kyiv region, two sisters aged 12 and 10 were poisoned by carbon monoxide. The children were taken to the hospital, their health is not in danger, according to the Kyiv regional police, UNN reports .

Details

According to the police, yesterday, January 27, at 9 o'clock, the police received a report from the hospital about the hospitalization of two sisters aged 12 and 10 who were poisoned by carbon monoxide.

Law enforcement officers found out that the day before the family had come to their summer cottage in the village of Torfiane for the weekend. The parents lit the stove to heat the house. The smoke started to build up as a result of a malfunction in the air duct. The children were rushed to the hospital with a preliminary diagnosis of carbon monoxide poisoning. At present, the sisters' lives and health are not in danger, - the statement said.

The police once again urged to comply with all regulations during the operation of stove heating and to check its condition in time.

Recall

On January 26, seven people in four regions of Ukraine were poisoned by carbon monoxide due to apparent violations of gas handling rules. Rescuers urge Ukrainians to monitor the technical condition of smoke and ventilation ducts.