In Kyiv region, two sisters were poisoned by carbon monoxide and hospitalized

Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent
04:30 AM • 64525 views

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM • 116692 views

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 121866 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 163918 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 164830 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 266884 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 176734 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 166814 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148591 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 237143 views

Macron holds urgent talks with Zelensky and Trump after incident in the US

March 1, 10:11 PM • 84858 views
New IAEA mission arrives at ZNPP after a month-long delay due to hostilities

March 1, 10:30 PM • 62463 views
Mass protests in Serbia: thousands of people take to the streets over train station tragedy

March 2, 12:27 AM • 98290 views
Trump changes US language policy: what does the new English executive order mean

March 2, 01:39 AM • 59561 views
Guerrillas destroy Russian military equipment despite patrols

05:19 AM • 40788 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 266884 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 237143 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 222498 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 247958 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 234157 views
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

March 1, 06:49 PM • 116692 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 100098 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 100552 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 117083 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 117745 views
In Kyiv region, two sisters were poisoned by carbon monoxide and hospitalized

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 33979 views

Two sisters, aged 12 and 10, were hospitalized after being poisoned by carbon monoxide at their family's dacha in the Bucha district of Kyiv region. The police reported that the sisters' health is not in danger.

In the village of Torfiane in the Bucha district of Kyiv region, two sisters aged 12 and 10 were poisoned by carbon monoxide. The children were taken to the hospital, their health is not in danger, according to the Kyiv regional police, UNN reports .

Details

According to the police, yesterday, January 27, at 9 o'clock, the police received a report from the hospital about the hospitalization of two sisters aged 12 and 10 who were poisoned by carbon monoxide.

Law enforcement officers found out that the day before the family had come to their summer cottage in the village of Torfiane for the weekend. The parents lit the stove to heat the house. The smoke started to build up as a result of a malfunction in the air duct. The children were rushed to the hospital with a preliminary diagnosis of carbon monoxide poisoning. At present, the sisters' lives and health are not in danger,

- the statement said.

The police once again urged to comply with all regulations during the operation of stove heating and to check its condition in time.

Recall

On January 26, seven people in four regions of Ukraine were poisoned by carbon monoxide due to apparent violations of gas handling rules. Rescuers urge Ukrainians to monitor the technical condition of smoke and ventilation ducts.

Pavlo Bashynskyi

Pavlo Bashynskyi

Society

