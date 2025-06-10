In Kyiv region, due to the Russian attack, an industrial object in Boryspil was on fire, there is a victim: the consequences were shown

Kyiv region was attacked by Russian troops with drones at night, 4 districts were affected, one person was reported injured, a large-scale fire occurred in the Boryspil community, which has already been extinguished, local authorities and emergency services reported, showing the consequences, writes UNN.

Details

"Kyiv region is eliminating the consequences of a massive night attack by the enemy. The alarm lasted almost seven hours. Air defense forces were working in the region. There are downed enemy targets. Unfortunately, a person was injured in the Boryspil district," Mykola Kalashnyk, head of the Kyiv Regional Military Administration, wrote on Telegram.

According to him, a 57-year-old man suffered a contusion of soft tissues of the chest. "All necessary medical assistance has been provided in the local hospital. The man is recommended to be monitored by doctors of the polyclinic," the head of the RMA said.

According to Kalashnyk, the Russian attack affected 4 districts of the region:

in the Brovary district, 21 private houses, 5 cars and two garage premises were damaged;

in the Fastiv district, a private house and two cars were damaged. A fire in hangar premises was extinguished;

also two hangars were damaged in the Obukhiv district;

in the Boryspil district, a fire in a private house was extinguished. According to the State Emergency Service in the region, the house burned to the ground. Another 7 private houses and two cars were damaged. Glazing was damaged in two multi-storey buildings.

According to the State Emergency Service, rescuers eliminated a large-scale fire caused by Russian shelling of the Boryspil community. "As a result of a combined enemy strike, a fire broke out at one of the industrial facilities of the city. Firefighters extinguished the fire on an area of 2,500 square meters," the State Emergency Service said, adding that 104 rescuers and 35 pieces of equipment worked at the scene.

Reference

Boryspil city territorial community has 19 settlements: the city of Boryspil and 18 villages. As a result of the merger, the community now includes: the city of Boryspil, as well as Ivankiv, Hlybotsky, Kuchakiv, Lybaretsky, Rogoziv, Senkiv starostyn districts.

Massive night attack by the Russian Federation on Kyiv affected 7 districts: consequences shown