In Kyiv region, due to the Russian attack, an industrial object in Boryspil was on fire, there is a victim: the consequences were shown

$41.490.09
47.370.10
ukenru
The automated system for accounting for mobile devices has brought 6 billion UAH to the budget in five years
Exclusive
June 9, 03:58 PM • 45231 views

The automated system for accounting for mobile devices has brought 6 billion UAH to the budget in five years

Exclusive
June 9, 01:46 PM • 126668 views

Stoking the fire even more: political scientist on Trump's actions to suppress protests in the US

Exclusive
June 9, 01:35 PM • 89523 views

Alcohol, violations, contempt of court: the driving history of the scandalous MP Serhiy Kuzminykh

Exclusive
June 9, 01:15 PM • 85652 views

Marketing ban did not stop price increases, regulation of producers is needed - MP

Exclusive
June 9, 12:50 PM • 156890 views

How to plan summer vacation for a child during the war: psychologist's advice

June 9, 11:52 AM • 55649 views

Ukrainians are returning from Russian captivity: Zelenskyy announced the start of an exchange in several stages in the coming days

Exclusive
June 9, 11:44 AM • 48883 views

Delaying tactics? SAPO should draw the court's attention to Kuzminykh's defense's abuse

June 9, 08:00 AM • 154924 views

"Contract 18-24": how many brigades have already joined and how long does it take to train new fighters

June 9, 07:12 AM • 100189 views

Week of a new emotional era: astrological forecast for June 9-15

June 9, 06:55 AM • 47198 views

General Staff confirmed the hit of aircraft at the "Savasleika" airfield in Russia: likely MiG-31 and Su-30/34

Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+20°
3m/s
53%
755mm
Popular news

Night attack on Kyiv: there are victims, fires in almost all districts of the city.

June 10, 02:18 AM • 40061 views

The Kremlin Demands Concessions from the U.S. Regarding Ukraine for Arms Control Negotiations - ISW

June 10, 02:46 AM • 29714 views

"A mine that will lead to a major war in Europe": the National Security and Defense Council warned the West amid night attacks on Kyiv and Odesa.

June 10, 03:15 AM • 33092 views

Russia's night attack on Odesa claimed the lives of two people, 9 injured: the consequences are shown

05:39 AM • 17402 views

France offered Ukraine new options for financing weapons: details from the Ministry of Defense

08:07 AM • 10041 views
Publications

How to plan summer vacation for a child during the war: psychologist's advice
Exclusive

June 9, 12:50 PM • 156890 views

"Contract 18-24": how many brigades have already joined and how long does it take to train new fighters

June 9, 08:00 AM • 154924 views

How to protect your hair in summer: trichologist's advice
Exclusive

June 9, 05:45 AM • 171589 views

Today the Tony Awards ceremony will take place: who may receive the award

June 8, 08:18 AM • 158020 views

Holy Trinity Day: date, traditions and prohibitions

June 7, 05:00 AM • 242245 views
Advertisement
Actual people

Vitali Klitschko

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Donald Trump

Greta Thunberg

Elon Musk

Actual places

Kyiv

Ukraine

United States

Odesa

Israel

Advertisement
UNN Lite

The largest auction of Princess Diana's dresses featured over 100 lots

08:50 AM • 5424 views

"Captain America" star saddened that he was not invited to the new Marvel movie

07:28 AM • 9678 views

Romeo Beckham was spotted with model Carolin Daur in Paris for the first time since breaking up with his ex-girlfriend

June 9, 06:25 PM • 37464 views

Bruce Willis Hid Disease Symptoms on Set, - Actor's Wife

June 9, 03:28 PM • 50523 views

Tom Felton brushes off criticism of Rowling's views: fan reaction is mixed

June 9, 09:31 AM • 83222 views
Actual

Shahed-136

The New York Times

ChatGPT

MIM-104 Patriot

Starlink

In Kyiv region, due to the Russian attack, an industrial object in Boryspil was on fire, there is a victim: the consequences were shown

Kyiv • UNN

 • 2180 views

Russian drones attacked the Kyiv region at night, affecting 4 districts. A large-scale fire occurred in the Boryspil district, which was extinguished by rescuers, there is one victim.

In Kyiv region, due to the Russian attack, an industrial object in Boryspil was on fire, there is a victim: the consequences were shown

Kyiv region was attacked by Russian troops with drones at night, 4 districts were affected, one person was reported injured, a large-scale fire occurred in the Boryspil community, which has already been extinguished, local authorities and emergency services reported, showing the consequences, writes UNN.

Details

"Kyiv region is eliminating the consequences of a massive night attack by the enemy. The alarm lasted almost seven hours. Air defense forces were working in the region. There are downed enemy targets. Unfortunately, a person was injured in the Boryspil district," Mykola Kalashnyk, head of the Kyiv Regional Military Administration, wrote on Telegram.

According to him, a 57-year-old man suffered a contusion of soft tissues of the chest. "All necessary medical assistance has been provided in the local hospital. The man is recommended to be monitored by doctors of the polyclinic," the head of the RMA said.

According to Kalashnyk, the Russian attack affected 4 districts of the region:

  • in the Brovary district, 21 private houses, 5 cars and two garage premises were damaged;
    • in the Fastiv district, a private house and two cars were damaged. A fire in hangar premises was extinguished;
      • also two hangars were damaged in the Obukhiv district;
        • in the Boryspil district, a fire in a private house was extinguished. According to the State Emergency Service in the region, the house burned to the ground. Another 7 private houses and two cars were damaged. Glazing was damaged in two multi-storey buildings.

          According to the State Emergency Service, rescuers eliminated a large-scale fire caused by Russian shelling of the Boryspil community. "As a result of a combined enemy strike, a fire broke out at one of the industrial facilities of the city. Firefighters extinguished the fire on an area of 2,500 square meters," the State Emergency Service said, adding that 104 rescuers and 35 pieces of equipment worked at the scene.

          Reference

          Boryspil city territorial community has 19 settlements: the city of Boryspil and 18 villages. As a result of the merger, the community now includes: the city of Boryspil, as well as Ivankiv, Hlybotsky, Kuchakiv, Lybaretsky, Rogoziv, Senkiv starostyn districts.

          Massive night attack by the Russian Federation on Kyiv affected 7 districts: consequences shown10.06.25, 10:16 • 5582 views

          Julia Shramko

          Julia Shramko

          War
          Kyiv Oblast
          State Emergency Service of Ukraine
          Tesla
          $
          0
          0
          1
          2
          3
          4
          5
          6
          7
          8
          9
          0
          0
          1
          2
          3
          4
          5
          6
          7
          8
          9
          0
          0
          1
          2
          3
          4
          5
          6
          7
          8
          9
          .
          0
          0
          1
          2
          3
          4
          5
          6
          7
          8
          9
          0
          0
          1
          2
          3
          4
          5
          6
          7
          8
          9
          S&P 500
          $
          0
          0
          1
          2
          3
          4
          5
          6
          7
          8
          9
          ,
          0
          0
          1
          2
          3
          4
          5
          6
          7
          8
          9
          0
          0
          1
          2
          3
          4
          5
          6
          7
          8
          9
          0
          0
          1
          2
          3
          4
          5
          6
          7
          8
          9
          Brent Oil
          $
          0
          0
          1
          2
          3
          4
          5
          6
          7
          8
          9
          0
          0
          1
          2
          3
          4
          5
          6
          7
          8
          9
          .
          0
          0
          1
          2
          3
          4
          5
          6
          7
          8
          9
          0
          0
          1
          2
          3
          4
          5
          6
          7
          8
          9
          Gold
          $
          0
          0
          1
          2
          3
          4
          5
          6
          7
          8
          9
          ,
          0
          0
          1
          2
          3
          4
          5
          6
          7
          8
          9
          0
          0
          1
          2
          3
          4
          5
          6
          7
          8
          9
          0
          0
          1
          2
          3
          4
          5
          6
          7
          8
          9
          Gas TTF
          $
          0
          0
          1
          2
          3
          4
          5
          6
          7
          8
          9
          0
          0
          1
          2
          3
          4
          5
          6
          7
          8
          9
          .
          0
          0
          1
          2
          3
          4
          5
          6
          7
          8
          9
          0
          0
          1
          2
          3
          4
          5
          6
          7
          8
          9