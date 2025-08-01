In Kyiv region, a man sustained bodily injuries after being hit by a train

In the Kyiv region, a man was hit by a passenger train while crossing the railway tracks in an undesignated area. As a result, the victim sustained injuries to his back and legs, UNN reports with reference to the Kyiv region police.

Details

Today, around 09:00, in the city of Vyshneve, a 73-year-old man was hit by a passenger train on the "Kyiv - Odesa" route. The pedestrian was crossing the railway tracks in an unauthorized place - the police said.

Law enforcement officers also reported that the train driver gave sound signals, but the man continued to move. As a result of the incident, the victim sustained bodily injuries in the form of abrasions to his back and legs. Medics provided the man with the necessary assistance.

Police officers of the Bucha district police department of Kyiv region are establishing all the circumstances of the incident.

The Kyiv region police reminds: railway infrastructure is a zone of increased danger. Be careful and cross the tracks only in designated places - noted the Main Department of the National Police of Ukraine in the Kyiv region.

Addition

A tragedy occurred in the Rozdilna district of Odesa region. A 17-year-old girl died on the railway, hit by a train. The police are investigating the circumstances.

Due to an incident at the "Khreshchatyk" station, a number of metro stations are closed to passengers. Train movement is organized from "Akademmistechko" station to "Vokzalna" and from "Arsenalna" to "Lisova".