In Kyiv region, 181 units of special equipment have been engaged for road clearing and anti-icing treatment
Kyiv • UNN
In Kyiv region, 181 units of special equipment and 233 workers are involved in road clearing and anti-icing treatment. 5043 tons of sand-salt mixture have already been used, traffic is ensured, but black ice is expected on February 8.
181 units of special equipment and 233 employees have been involved in snow clearing and anti-icing treatment of state and local roads in the Kyiv region. This was reported by the press service of the Kyiv Regional Military Administration, writes UNN.
Details
To ensure safe traffic, 5043 tons of sand-salt mixture have already been used. Currently, passage on state and local roads is ensured. According to weather forecasts, black ice is expected on the region's roads on February 8.
We ask drivers to be as careful as possible, keep their cars in good working order and on winter tires. This will allow services to work quickly and avoid traffic jams and accidents.
