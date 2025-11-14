$42.040.02
How pedestrians and drivers should act in the dark on roads during power outages: Oleksiy Biloshytskyi gave advicePhotoVideo
08:55 AM • 2070 views
Patriot against Russian missiles and "long Neptunes" against targets on Russian territory: Zelenskyy received reports from Syrskyi and the Commander of the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
07:50 AM • 11538 views
Ukraine recorded 161,000 AWOL cases in 10 months, four times more than last year - OpendatabotPhoto
07:19 AM • 39206 views
Russian attack on Kyiv kills 4, injures 27Photo
07:18 AM • 38374 views
Russia attacked Ukraine with 430 drones and 18 missiles, including ballistic and aeroballistic ones - ZelenskyyPhotoVideo
November 13, 09:46 PM • 87331 views
Ukraine's national team suffered a crushing defeat to France in the 2026 World Cup qualifiers
November 13, 06:55 PM • 126003 views
Competition for the position of head of JSC "Gas Transmission System Operator" stopped: the reason is an NABU investigation involving a finalist
November 13, 04:42 PM • 124423 views
Most regions of Ukraine expect new blackout schedules on Friday: 2 to 4 queues will be without electricity
Exclusive
November 13, 02:40 PM • 251513 views
Disability registration in Ukraine: has the new system improved?Photo
November 13, 02:39 PM • 113104 views
EU announced "productive" talks on financing for Ukraine, but will continue to "address concerns"
In Kyiv, people are being searched for under the rubble of a 9-story building after a Russian attack, 34 people have already been injured: new footage of the aftermath

Kyiv • UNN

 • 146 views

As a result of the night attack on Kyiv, the number of injured increased to 34 people, and four residents of the Desnianskyi district died. Search and rescue operations are ongoing at the site of the Russian drone strike on a 9-story building.

In Kyiv, people are being searched for under the rubble of a 9-story building after a Russian attack, 34 people have already been injured: new footage of the aftermath

The number of victims of the Russian attack on Kyiv has increased to 34, Timur Tkachenko, head of the Kyiv City Military Administration, announced on Friday on Telegram, UNN reports.

It has just become known that as a result of the night attack, the number of injured Kyiv residents has increased to 34 people. Medics are working, providing all necessary assistance - on site and in medical facilities

- wrote Tkachenko, head of the Kyiv City Military Administration.

As reported by Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko, "according to confirmed information from medics, four residents of Kyiv's Desnianskyi district died as a result of the enemy's massive attack on the capital."

Earlier, Tkachenko reported 4 victims.

Russian attack on Kyiv kills 4, injures 2714.11.25, 09:19 • 39206 views

The State Emergency Service noted that search and rescue operations are ongoing in the Desnianskyi district at the site of a Russian drone strike on a 9-story building.

"The search for people who may still be under the rubble continues," the State Emergency Service reported.

The fire, covering an area of 400 square meters, has been extinguished. State Emergency Service psychologists are working on site, and volunteers are involved.

Julia Shramko

SocietyKyiv
War in Ukraine
Oleksandr Tkachuk
State Emergency Service of Ukraine
Vitali Klitschko
Kyiv