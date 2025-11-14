In Kyiv, people are being searched for under the rubble of a 9-story building after a Russian attack, 34 people have already been injured: new footage of the aftermath
Kyiv • UNN
As a result of the night attack on Kyiv, the number of injured increased to 34 people, and four residents of the Desnianskyi district died. Search and rescue operations are ongoing at the site of the Russian drone strike on a 9-story building.
The number of victims of the Russian attack on Kyiv has increased to 34, Timur Tkachenko, head of the Kyiv City Military Administration, announced on Friday on Telegram, UNN reports.
It has just become known that as a result of the night attack, the number of injured Kyiv residents has increased to 34 people. Medics are working, providing all necessary assistance - on site and in medical facilities
As reported by Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko, "according to confirmed information from medics, four residents of Kyiv's Desnianskyi district died as a result of the enemy's massive attack on the capital."
Earlier, Tkachenko reported 4 victims.
The State Emergency Service noted that search and rescue operations are ongoing in the Desnianskyi district at the site of a Russian drone strike on a 9-story building.
"The search for people who may still be under the rubble continues," the State Emergency Service reported.
The fire, covering an area of 400 square meters, has been extinguished. State Emergency Service psychologists are working on site, and volunteers are involved.