In Kyiv, nearly 22,100 cases of influenza, ARVI, and COVID have been detected
In the capital, 22,094 new cases of influenza, ARVI, and COVID-19 have been registered over the past 10 weeks. The incidence rate is 6.2% lower than the epidemic threshold, but there is a 5.3% increase compared to last week.
As of the 10th week of 2025, 22,094 new cases of influenza and ARVI, including COVID-19, have been registered in the capital of Ukraine. This was reported by the State Institution "Kyiv City Center for Disease Control and Prevention of the Ministry of Health of Ukraine."
The incidence rate is 6.2% lower than the epidemic threshold. Currently, this figure stands at 748.4.
Compared to the previous week, there is a 5.3% increase in incidence in Kyiv - primarily due to the child and adult population.
The incidence among children has changed:
- from 11,922 to 12,206;
- an increase of 2.4%.
The incidence rate among adults:
- from 9,069 to 9,888;
- an increase of 9%.
Children make up 55.2% of the total number, down from 56.8% the previous week. The incidence among schoolchildren increased by 5.9%. Thus, 7,749 cases have been registered among school-aged children.