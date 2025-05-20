In Kyiv, four children were hospitalized from a kindergarten due to intestinal infection
Four pupils of a kindergarten in the Dnipro district of Kyiv were hospitalized on May 19 with an acute intestinal infection. An epidemiological investigation has been launched to determine the causes of the outbreak.
Among the pupils of one of the preschool educational institutions of the Dnipro district in Kyiv, on May 19, 4 cases of acute intestinal infection were registered. This is reported by UNN with reference to the Kyiv City Center for Disease Control and Prevention of the Ministry of Health of Ukraine.
All patients were hospitalized in medical institutions of the capital and are undergoing bacteriological examination for the intestinal group of infections
An epidemiological investigation has been launched to determine the source and causes of the outbreak.
