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In Kyiv, biological remediation began at Lake Kyrylivske after the Russian attack

Kyiv • UNN

 • 258 views

At Lake Kyrylivske and the Syrets Stream, areas contaminated with petroleum products are being cleaned. Specialists are using the TREVITAN bioremediation agent.

In Kyiv, biological remediation began at Lake Kyrylivske after the Russian attack

Biological cleanup has begun at Lake Kyrylivske and the Syretskyi Stream in Kyiv following the Russian attack, the Ministry of Economy reported, UNN writes.

Biological cleanup of the contaminated areas has begun at Lake Kyrylivske and the Syretskyi Stream in Kyiv. The work is part of systematic measures to eliminate the consequences of the Russian attack, which caused petroleum products to enter the water body

- the ministry reported.

Specialists from Kyiv’s municipal enterprise "Pleso" have reportedly begun a new stage of the work — the application of the specialized bioremediator "TREVITAN." It helps bind pollutants and naturally break down organic and chemical compounds, and is safe for flora and fauna.

"At the same time, mowing and the removal of vegetation that has accumulated petroleum product particles are continuing at the lake," the statement said.

Additional information

The pollution of Lake Kyrylivske, as stated, occurred as a result of the attack on Kyiv’s Obolonskyi district on the night of July 2.

State Emergency Service completed cleaning of Kyrylivske Lake after Russian strike on Kyiv17.07.26, 23:37 • 12475 views

Julia Shramko

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