In Kyiv and the region, some consumers were left without electricity due to an accident

An accident occurred on power equipment in the Kyiv region. As a result, some residents of the capital and the region were temporarily left without electricity. This was reported by DTEK, according to UNN.

Details

As reported, the accident occurred at one of the facilities that had previously suffered significant damage as a result of shelling. Due to this, residents of the Dniprovskyi and Darnytskyi districts of Kyiv were temporarily left without electricity.

Also, part of the homes in the Brovary district of Kyiv region are without electricity. We are doing everything possible to overcome the consequences of the accident as soon as possible - the post says.

Recall

Air defense forces shot down 127 enemy drones of various types during the night attack on March 22. At the same time, eight hits and debris falls were recorded in fourteen locations.