In Kyiv, almost 200 buildings are still without heating, the situation in Desnianskyi district has improved - KCMA

In Kyiv, about 200 buildings are still without heating, the situation in the Desnianskyi district has improved. This was reported by KMA spokesperson Kateryna Pop on the air of a telethon on Monday, UNN writes.

As of now, about 200 buildings remain without heating - said Pop.

Details

According to her, most of the buildings without heating are on the right bank. In the Desnianskyi district, the KMA spokesperson indicated, "the situation with heat supply to buildings has improved" - "heat supply is provided to almost all buildings there."

"Now it is only necessary to reach the temperature regime so that the temperature in the homes of the residents of the Desnianskyi district rises," Pop noted.

Over 240 buildings in Kyiv remain without heating - mayor