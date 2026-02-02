In Kyiv, almost 200 buildings are still without heating, the situation in Desnianskyi district has improved - KCMA

$42.810.04
Not only a trilateral format, but also a bilateral one with the US: Zelenskyy on a new round of negotiations to end the war
04:56 PM • 2790 views
Organizing elections in Ukraine could cost 10 billion hryvnias - CEC
03:28 PM • 11414 views
"Epstein Files": how the scandal could lead to the fall of the Norwegian crown and the imprisonment of political elites
February 2, 11:00 AM • 20679 views
Zelenskyy: Russian shelling of energy facilities in 24 hours was near the front and in border areas, but without targeted Russian missile and 'Shahed' strikes on energy infrastructure
February 2, 08:37 AM • 34607 views
Ukraine launches Starlink "whitelist" in response to Russian use of terminals: how it will work
February 1, 12:14 PM • 58876 views
Moscow court has in absentia arrested Ukrainian Navy Commander Oleksiy Neizhpapa: what he was accused of
February 1, 11:56 AM • 74516 views
Peak of cold in Ukraine: meteorologist named dates for weakening of frostsPhoto
February 1, 11:12 AM • 51268 views
Zelenskyy: "The next trilateral talks will take place on February 4 and 5 in Abu Dhabi"
Exclusive
February 1, 10:11 AM • 50557 views
A period of great transformation and emotional intensity: astrological forecast for February 2–8
February 1, 06:56 AM • 36406 views
Boomers, Zoomers, and Millennials: Who are they and why are we divided into generations?
Tags
Authors
Popular news
Clinic with dozens of "cohabitants": who is hiding behind the address of the scandalous Odrex in OdesaFebruary 2, 11:11 AM • 26944 views
Disability pension for Group III: who is eligible, what is the amount in 2026, and how to applyVideoFebruary 2, 11:19 AM • 42439 views
OSCE Chairman arrives in Kyiv, announces visit to MoscowFebruary 2, 11:38 AM • 18138 views
20th Century Studios presented the trailer for the sequel to the cult film "The Devil Wears Prada"VideoFebruary 2, 11:48 AM • 15288 views
"The pain will never diminish": Barbara Kuzmenko published an emotional post on the anniversary of her father's deathPhoto12:47 PM • 12062 views
Eurovision 2026 National Selection Final: when to watch and how to support your favorite05:09 PM • 2370 views
"Epstein Files": how the scandal could lead to the fall of the Norwegian crown and the imprisonment of political elites03:28 PM • 11414 views
Disability pension for Group III: who is eligible, what is the amount in 2026, and how to applyVideoFebruary 2, 11:19 AM • 42731 views
Clinic with dozens of "cohabitants": who is hiding behind the address of the scandalous Odrex in OdesaFebruary 2, 11:11 AM • 27033 views
Generator payment in the consumer's bill: is it legal and how does the war change prices in establishments?
Exclusive
January 31, 10:00 AM • 84445 views
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Musician
Jeffrey Epstein
Bill Clinton
Ukraine
United States
Village
Zakarpattia Oblast
Great Britain
Trump threatens to sue comedian Trevor Noah over Epstein joke at GrammysVideo04:54 PM • 1984 views
The Cure won their first two Grammy Awards in their careerVideo04:01 PM • 2678 views
Anniversary of Kuzma's death: 5 Skryabin songs worth hearingVideo03:14 PM • 4116 views
Hot British Weekend: Kim Kardashian and Lewis Hamilton Blew Up the Internet02:27 PM • 5000 views
"Potato Flood": Berlin organizes mass giveaway of free potatoes due to record harvest01:05 PM • 7744 views
Social network
Technology
Heating
Gold
The New York Times

In Kyiv, almost 200 buildings are still without heating, the situation in Desnianskyi district has improved - KCMA

Kyiv • UNN

 • 3700 views

About 200 Kyiv buildings remain without heating, most of them on the right bank. In Desnianskyi district, heat supply has improved, and a temperature increase is expected.

In Kyiv, almost 200 buildings are still without heating, the situation in Desnianskyi district has improved - KCMA

In Kyiv, about 200 buildings are still without heating, the situation in the Desnianskyi district has improved. This was reported by KMA spokesperson Kateryna Pop on the air of a telethon on Monday, UNN writes.

As of now, about 200 buildings remain without heating

- said Pop.

Details

According to her, most of the buildings without heating are on the right bank. In the Desnianskyi district, the KMA spokesperson indicated, "the situation with heat supply to buildings has improved" - "heat supply is provided to almost all buildings there."

"Now it is only necessary to reach the temperature regime so that the temperature in the homes of the residents of the Desnianskyi district rises," Pop noted.

Over 240 buildings in Kyiv remain without heating - mayor01.02.26, 20:32 • 4426 views

Julia Shramko

SocietyKyiv
Heating
Kyiv