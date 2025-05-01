In Kyiv, a student threatened to blow up an exchange office: he demanded money, and then called it a joke

In Kyiv, a student threatened to blow up a currency exchange office if he was not given the money, and after being detained, he said it was a prank. According to the capital's prosecutor's office, a 19-year-old Kyiv resident was notified of suspicion, reports UNN.

Details

A student of a metropolitan college with a closed face entered the currency exchange office and handed a note to the cashier. The note said that he had explosives with him and would detonate them if he did not receive all the money from the cash register. At the same time, the guy loudly urged the women, saying that they had only a few minutes left - the room was about to take off into the air. He also threatened to climb into the cashiers' area.

The employees of the currency exchange office immediately called the security service to the scene, which detained the attacker. He had no explosives with him. After the arrest, the guy explained that it was a prank, not a robbery. Although he did not film his actions on video and had no assistants who would film everything that was happening with him.

... A 19-year-old resident of Kyiv was notified of suspicion of committing a robbery attack on a currency exchange office (Part 4 of Article 187 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine) - the message says.

Let's add

The sanction of the article for robbery committed under martial law provides for imprisonment for a term of 8 to 15 years with confiscation of property.

