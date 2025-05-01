$41.470.09
Arestovych, Oleshko, and Bondarenko: Zelenskyy enacted new NSDC sanctions
12:24 PM • 11125 views

Arestovych, Oleshko, and Bondarenko: Zelenskyy enacted new NSDC sanctions

Exclusive
11:10 AM • 29846 views

Twin Institute: How the family of the head of "Derzhzembank" Yaroslavsky turned a state enterprise in Vinnytsia into a private business

10:25 AM • 44677 views

Covers 57 minerals, including uranium, lithium and gold: the text of the agreement between Ukraine and the USA has appeared

Exclusive
08:40 AM • 55617 views

Signing of the agreement between the USA and Ukraine: political scientist pointed out the nuances

May 1, 04:00 AM • 207847 views

Tariffs, traffic lights, pension supplements and scholarships for cadets: what will change for Ukrainians from May 1

April 30, 09:58 PM • 130256 views

Ukraine and the United States have signed an agreement to establish an Investment Fund for Reconstruction - officially

April 30, 03:17 PM • 155784 views

It will be targeted: the Ministry of Defense explained all the details about the unblocking of medical workers

Exclusive
April 30, 09:29 AM • 222648 views

India and Pakistan: Political scientist explains whether a new war is brewing and how it will affect Ukraine

April 30, 08:44 AM • 244311 views

The Rada extended the deadline for the voluntary return of military personnel from unauthorized leave until August 30.

Exclusive
April 30, 08:43 AM • 336021 views

State Land Bank or Vinnytsia "meeting of friends" around land management

In Kyiv, a student threatened to blow up an exchange office: he demanded money, and then called it a joke

Kyiv • UNN

 • 3646 views

In Kyiv, a 19-year-old student threatened to blow up a currency exchange office, demanding money. After the detention, he stated that it was a prank, but he was notified of suspicion of robbery.

In Kyiv, a student threatened to blow up an exchange office: he demanded money, and then called it a joke

In Kyiv, a student threatened to blow up a currency exchange office if he was not given the money, and after being detained, he said it was a prank. According to the capital's prosecutor's office, a 19-year-old Kyiv resident was notified of suspicion, reports UNN.

Details

A student of a metropolitan college with a closed face entered the currency exchange office and handed a note to the cashier. The note said that he had explosives with him and would detonate them if he did not receive all the money from the cash register. At the same time, the guy loudly urged the women, saying that they had only a few minutes left - the room was about to take off into the air. He also threatened to climb into the cashiers' area.

The employees of the currency exchange office immediately called the security service to the scene, which detained the attacker. He had no explosives with him. After the arrest, the guy explained that it was a prank, not a robbery. Although he did not film his actions on video and had no assistants who would film everything that was happening with him.

... A 19-year-old resident of Kyiv was notified of suspicion of committing a robbery attack on a currency exchange office (Part 4 of Article 187 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine) 

- the message says.

Let's add

The sanction of the article for robbery committed under martial law provides for imprisonment for a term of 8 to 15 years with confiscation of property.

In Kharkiv, a 19-year-old boy threatened to detonate a grenade in an apartment where his brother and sister were staying08.02.25, 20:41 • 40394 views

Antonina Tumanova

Antonina Tumanova

KyivCrimes and emergencies
