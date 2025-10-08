In Kyiv, a scheme of fictitious employment of foreigners for $4,500 was exposed: the businessman faces up to nine years in prison

Kyiv law enforcement officers, together with SBU employees, exposed an entrepreneur who, for a monetary reward, helped foreigners illegally legalize their stay in Ukraine. The cost of services for fictitious employment and "solving issues" in state structures reached 4,500 US dollars. This was reported by the Kyiv police, writes UNN.

Investigators of the Pechersk police department in Kyiv, in cooperation with the Security Service of Ukraine, exposed an illegal scheme for legalizing citizens of Central Asian countries on the territory of Ukraine.

According to the pre-trial investigation, the entrepreneur created a system of fictitious employment – he offered foreigners employment in his own enterprise, which officially engaged in trade.

This allowed foreign citizens to obtain a temporary residence permit in Ukraine and stay in the country legally.

He estimated the cost of such "legalization" at $4,500. Law enforcement officers documented the receipt of part of the funds for the service from a "client" by the perpetrator and detained him — reported the Kyiv police.

Law enforcement officers documented the fact of receiving part of the funds from one of the "clients" and detained the man in accordance with Article 208 of the Criminal Procedure Code of Ukraine.

During the search of the suspect's home, investigators seized mobile phones, SIM cards, bank cards, seals for various individual entrepreneurs, passports of Ukraine and foreign states, copies of foreigners' documents, as well as blank forms of an insurance company and employment contracts.

Currently, the entrepreneur has been notified of suspicion under Part 3 of Article 332 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine – illegal transportation of persons across the state border of Ukraine. The sanction of the article provides for imprisonment for up to nine years with confiscation of property.

