In Kyiv, a scheme of fictitious employment of foreigners for $4,500 was exposed: the businessman faces up to nine years in prison

$41.320.03
48.170.10
ukenru
07:23 AM • 1774 views
Russia attacked energy facilities in two regions, Chernihiv region has power outage schedules - Ministry of Energy
07:01 AM • 7588 views
Train traffic on the Nizhyn direction is restricted due to shelling: list of delayed trains
07:01 AM • 10721 views
The price of gold continues to rise and break records, and silver has also reacted to this increase
06:24 AM • 11863 views
154 out of 183 drones launched by Russia neutralized over Ukraine overnight
October 7, 03:10 PM • 49892 views
Bohdan Boiko: trust and systematic approach are the foundation of FC "Metalist 1925" in the fight for leadership
October 7, 02:52 PM • 53180 views
Ukraine will maintain a fixed gas price for household consumers - Zelenskyy
Exclusive
October 7, 12:19 PM • 38849 views
Beaver migration to Prykarpattia: expert explains how to adapt to life with new inhabitants
October 7, 11:53 AM • 40746 views
World Bank downgrades Ukraine's economic growth forecast for 2026
Exclusive
October 7, 09:44 AM • 36831 views
Record Bitcoin: why the price is soaring and what to expect next - explained by fintech expert Olena Sosedka
Exclusive
October 7, 07:13 AM • 68032 views
NABU's monopoly on fighting corruption must be eliminated - member of the Verkhovna Rada's anti-corruption committee
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+12°
3.2m/s
88%
751mm
Popular news
SBU and National Police blocked new "schemes for draft dodgers": among those detained are a former Cabinet official and heads of higher education institutionsPhotoOctober 8, 01:02 AM • 21882 views
In Crimea, the occupiers check schoolchildren's phones for VPN and Ukrainian languageOctober 8, 02:06 AM • 19098 views
Israel and Hamas made "progress" in Egypt talks - CNN02:56 AM • 22433 views
The Czech Republic may transfer 30 modernized T-72M4CZ tanks to Ukraine - General Staff of the country04:41 AM • 13845 views
Fashion after 60: short haircuts that give youth and confidencePhoto07:12 AM • 11432 views
Publications
Fashion after 60: short haircuts that give youth and confidencePhoto07:12 AM • 11866 views
Bohdan Boiko: trust and systematic approach are the foundation of FC "Metalist 1925" in the fight for leadershipOctober 7, 03:10 PM • 49935 views
Why did one of the giants of the domestic pharmaceutical industry, "Darnytsia," fall into its own trap? The history of the issue October 7, 01:53 PM • 37845 views
NABU's monopoly on fighting corruption must be eliminated - member of the Verkhovna Rada's anti-corruption committee
Exclusive
October 7, 07:13 AM • 68050 views
Top 5 Chicken Dishes: Simple and Delicious Recipes for Family DinnerPhotoOctober 6, 12:01 PM • 77599 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Cristiano Ronaldo
Lionel Messi
Elon Musk
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Lviv
State Border of Ukraine
Uzhhorod
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Cristiano Ronaldo became the first billionaire footballer in history07:42 AM • 4042 views
Trump criticized the decision to invite Bad Bunny as a Super Bowl halftime show headlinerOctober 7, 11:00 AM • 33963 views
Selena Gomez shared a touching video from her own weddingOctober 6, 06:42 PM • 37537 views
Taylor Swift answered in a few words the question of when her wedding will take placeOctober 4, 11:30 AM • 89359 views
Taylor Swift on a popular British show impressed with a ring from Travis KelceOctober 3, 05:13 PM • 84314 views
Actual
Forbes
Tesla Model Y
Financial Times
Shahed-136
Leopard 2

In Kyiv, a scheme of fictitious employment of foreigners for $4,500 was exposed: the businessman faces up to nine years in prison

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1132 views

Kyiv law enforcement officers exposed an entrepreneur who, for 4,500 US dollars, helped foreigners illegally legalize their stay in Ukraine. He faces up to nine years in prison with confiscation of property.

In Kyiv, a scheme of fictitious employment of foreigners for $4,500 was exposed: the businessman faces up to nine years in prison

Kyiv law enforcement officers, together with SBU employees, exposed an entrepreneur who, for a monetary reward, helped foreigners illegally legalize their stay in Ukraine. The cost of services for fictitious employment and "solving issues" in state structures reached 4,500 US dollars. This was reported by the Kyiv police, writes UNN.

Details

Investigators of the Pechersk police department in Kyiv, in cooperation with the Security Service of Ukraine, exposed an illegal scheme for legalizing citizens of Central Asian countries on the territory of Ukraine.

According to the pre-trial investigation, the entrepreneur created a system of fictitious employment – he offered foreigners employment in his own enterprise, which officially engaged in trade. 

Fraudster impersonated SBU officer and swindled 100,000 hryvnias from a pensioner - police22.09.25, 00:02 • 3543 views

This allowed foreign citizens to obtain a temporary residence permit in Ukraine and stay in the country legally.

He estimated the cost of such "legalization" at $4,500. Law enforcement officers documented the receipt of part of the funds for the service from a "client" by the perpetrator and detained him 

— reported the Kyiv police. 

Law enforcement officers documented the fact of receiving part of the funds from one of the "clients" and detained the man in accordance with Article 208 of the Criminal Procedure Code of Ukraine.

During the search of the suspect's home, investigators seized mobile phones, SIM cards, bank cards, seals for various individual entrepreneurs, passports of Ukraine and foreign states, copies of foreigners' documents, as well as blank forms of an insurance company and employment contracts.

Currently, the entrepreneur has been notified of suspicion under Part 3 of Article 332 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine – illegal transportation of persons across the state border of Ukraine. The sanction of the article provides for imprisonment for up to nine years with confiscation of property.

Sold fake "bitcoins" for $160,000: 23-year-old fraudster to be tried in Sumy26.09.25, 14:36 • 3123 views

Stepan Haftko

Crimes and emergencies
State Border of Ukraine
Security Service of Ukraine
Ukraine
Kyiv