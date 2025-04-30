In Kyiv, a photo shoot ended in murder: the photographer strangled the model

$41.560.18
India and Pakistan: Political scientist explains whether a new war is brewing and how it will affect Ukraine
Exclusive
09:29 AM • 11450 views

India and Pakistan: Political scientist explains whether a new war is brewing and how it will affect Ukraine

08:44 AM • 24625 views

The Rada extended the deadline for the voluntary return of military personnel from unauthorized leave until August 30.

Exclusive
08:43 AM • 50883 views

State Land Bank or Vinnytsia "meeting of friends" around land management

Exclusive
06:47 AM • 35838 views

From May, gasoline in Ukraine should be sold with alcohol: how this will affect cars and the cost of fuel

Exclusive
April 29, 03:28 PM • 164506 views

BEB is investigating cases of tax evasion and smuggling in the field of electronics trade

Exclusive
April 29, 03:14 PM • 145390 views

“Return to Stalinism”: lawyer Kravets on NABU's pressure on the bar, wiretapping and reports to foreigners

April 29, 03:11 PM • 105264 views

Held in a camp for six years: the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the Defence Intelligence of Ukraine evacuated a Ukrainian woman and her two children from Syria

April 29, 01:48 PM • 130584 views

TCR servicemen without combat experience will be sent to fighting units - General Staff

Exclusive
April 29, 11:06 AM • 106288 views

We have already lost the opportunity to purchase seeds from Ukrainian producers - expert

April 29, 10:23 AM • 88881 views

Electricity tariff will remain unchanged until the end of October - Shmyhal

Popular news

Trump summed up the results of 100 days of presidency: main theses

April 30, 12:21 AM • 70123 views

Air raid alert across Ukraine: threat of missile attack from MiG-31K

April 30, 12:32 AM • 51694 views

Night attack on Dnipro: the RMA told the details

04:52 AM • 43915 views

More than half of the battles are in two directions: map from the General Staff

05:35 AM • 43812 views

Cheese Symphony: 5 Appetizing Lunches That Are Easy to Make at Home

05:55 AM • 45121 views
Publications

State Land Bank or Vinnytsia "meeting of friends" around land management
Exclusive

08:43 AM • 50883 views

Cheese Symphony: 5 Appetizing Lunches That Are Easy to Make at Home

05:55 AM • 45432 views

“Mommy's rules”. Transparency International Ukraine revealed the motives why the ARMA leadership is disrupting changes in the agency

April 29, 03:56 PM • 107891 views

BEB is investigating cases of tax evasion and smuggling in the field of electronics trade
Exclusive

April 29, 03:28 PM • 164506 views

World Football Day: victories and defeats of the Ukrainian national team in a year

April 29, 08:02 AM • 186988 views
UNN Lite

Planned series "Einstein" has been postponed for a year

09:14 AM • 10573 views

Horror films - main box office hits of 2024: Deadline rating

08:15 AM • 17181 views

"Creed" has grossed over $160 million worldwide in two weekends: in the US, Ryan Coogler's new film has pushed "Minecraft" out of the way

April 28, 01:22 PM • 77410 views

"Harry Potter" film saga star Rupert Grint becomes a father for the second time

April 28, 08:56 AM • 93578 views

OutKast, Cyndi Lauper, and The White Stripes to be inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame

April 28, 08:46 AM • 90129 views
In Kyiv, a photo shoot ended in murder: the photographer strangled the model

Kyiv • UNN

 • 4664 views

In Kyiv, a 28-year-old photographer, a citizen of the Russian Federation, strangled a 21-year-old model while consuming alcohol and drugs in a photo studio. Both were wanted in their homeland.

In Kyiv, a photo shoot ended in murder: the photographer strangled the model

A 28-year-old photographer and his cohabiting model, who are citizens of the Russian Federation and are wanted in their homeland, were consuming alcohol and drugs in a rented photo studio in Kyiv. In the morning, the girl was found dead, with the photographer next to her. He faces up to 15 years in prison for murder. This was reported by the Kyiv City Prosecutor's Office, reports UNN.

Details

The prosecutor's office reported that a 28-year-old photographer - a citizen of the Russian Federation and his cohabiting model rented a photo studio in the Sviatoshynskyi district. There they used drugs and alcohol, staying overnight in the studio.

According to the investigation, during such leisure time, the suspect strangled a 21-year-old woman. In the morning, the owner of the premises found the dead model and her cohabitant nearby.

The sanction of the article provides for punishment in the form of imprisonment for a term of 7 to 15 years. It should be noted that the man, like his cohabitant, are citizens of the Russian Federation who were wanted in their homeland

- reported in the prosecutor's office.

Two teenagers fell from the 16th floor in Lviv: what is known29.04.25, 19:58 • 13885 views

Alona Utkina

Alona Utkina

KyivCrimes and emergencies
Kyiv
