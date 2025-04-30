In Kyiv, a photo shoot ended in murder: the photographer strangled the model

A 28-year-old photographer and his cohabiting model, who are citizens of the Russian Federation and are wanted in their homeland, were consuming alcohol and drugs in a rented photo studio in Kyiv. In the morning, the girl was found dead, with the photographer next to her. He faces up to 15 years in prison for murder. This was reported by the Kyiv City Prosecutor's Office, reports UNN.

Details

The prosecutor's office reported that a 28-year-old photographer - a citizen of the Russian Federation and his cohabiting model rented a photo studio in the Sviatoshynskyi district. There they used drugs and alcohol, staying overnight in the studio.

According to the investigation, during such leisure time, the suspect strangled a 21-year-old woman. In the morning, the owner of the premises found the dead model and her cohabitant nearby.

The sanction of the article provides for punishment in the form of imprisonment for a term of 7 to 15 years. It should be noted that the man, like his cohabitant, are citizens of the Russian Federation who were wanted in their homeland - reported in the prosecutor's office.

Two teenagers fell from the 16th floor in Lviv: what is known