In Kyiv, a Mercedes driver fled from the police, "transporting" an officer on the car's window: what is known
Kyiv • UNN
In the Dnipro district of Kyiv, a Mercedes driver attempted to escape from patrol officers, dragging along a policeman who was holding onto the car window. The law enforcement officers used their weapons, but the offender continued to flee and is currently wanted.
In Kyiv, in the Dnipro district, a driver of a Mercedes car fled from the patrol officers, "transporting" one of the police officers who tried to stop the vehicle by holding onto the window. This was reported by the patrol police of Kyiv, writes UNN.
Details
A video circulated on the internet showing how near the capital's shopping mall "Prospect", the driver of the Mercedes, fleeing from the police, "transported" a law enforcement officer who was only holding onto the car's window.
During patrol in the Dnipro district, inspectors identified and stopped the driver of a Mercedes car who violated traffic rules. During the document check, the man behaved aggressively, attempted to run over police officers, and drove away from the scene.
According to information, to stop the illegal actions, one of the inspectors fired a shot in the direction of the vehicle, according to paragraph 7 of part 4 of article 46 of the Law of Ukraine "On the National Police". However, the driver did not react and continued to flee.
Currently, law enforcement officers are searching for the offender. The circumstances of the incident are being recorded by the investigative-operational group.
A bus collided with a truck on the Kyiv-Chop highway: there is one dead, among 16 injured are four children06.03.25, 11:25 • 12009 views