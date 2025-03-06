A bus collided with a truck on the Kyiv-Chop highway: there is one dead, among 16 injured are four children
Kyiv • UNN
As a result of the collision between the "Etalon" bus and the DAF truck on the Kyiv-Chop highway, the bus driver was killed. 16 people, including 4 children, were injured and hospitalized.
One person died and 16 were injured, including 4 children, as a result of a collision between a bus and a truck in the Lviv region, a criminal proceeding has been opened, reported the Main Directorate of the National Police in the region on Thursday, writes UNN.
Details
The traffic accident occurred on March 5, around 18:00, on the "Kyiv-Chop" highway near the village of Zaklad in the Stryi district.
As preliminary investigations by law enforcement established, a collision occurred between a bus "Etalon", driven by a 62-year-old local man, and a DAF truck driven by a 54-year-old resident of Kherson.
As a result of the injuries sustained in the accident, the bus driver died at the scene. The truck driver and 15 bus passengers: girls aged 1, 7, 10, and 17 years, ten women aged from 19 to 64 years, as well as a 37-year-old man – all residents of the Stryi district – sustained bodily injuries and were taken to medical facilities
A criminal proceeding has been opened under part 2 of Article 286 (Violation of traffic safety rules) of the Criminal Code of Ukraine. The sanction of the article provides for imprisonment for a term of 3 to 8 years with deprivation of the right to drive vehicles for up to three years or without such deprivation.
Law enforcement officials, as indicated, are establishing the circumstances of the incident.
