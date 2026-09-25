In Kyiv, a man is suspected of abusing his 4-year-old nephew; during a search, 187 videos containing child pornography were found

In Kyiv, a man is suspected of sexually abusing his 4-year-old nephew. According to the Prosecutor General’s Office, during a search of the suspect’s premises, 187 videos containing child pornography were discovered and seized, UNN reports.

A 25-year-old man has been notified of suspicion of sexually abusing his minor nephew, corrupting him, as well as acquiring, storing, and producing child pornography - the prosecutor’s office reported.

Details

The Kyiv resident came to the attention of law enforcement after it was established that he had downloaded video files containing child pornography from the Internet. During a search, 187 such videos were discovered and seized from him. In addition, law enforcement officers found photographs of a boy on the man’s mobile phone; he turned out to be the man’s nephew.

While working with psychologists, the child spoke about his uncle’s unlawful actions and said that he had forbidden him to tell anyone about them.

It was established that the photographs were dated May 2025, when the boy was 4 years old. He is now 6 years old.

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According to the investigation, the suspect lived with his mother. Her minor grandson—the suspect’s nephew—would visit her. When the grandmother was not at home and the child was left alone with him, the man committed sexually abusive acts against the boy. He also recorded his actions on a mobile phone.

On September 21, 2026, the man was notified of suspicion under Part 4 of Article 153, Part 2 of Article 156, and Parts 1 and 4 of Article 301-1 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine, namely for sexually abusing a person under the age of fourteen, corrupting a minor, as well as gaining access to, acquiring, storing, and producing child pornography, including by coercing a minor to create it.

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