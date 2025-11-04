In Kyiv, a detainee in a pre-trial detention center threatened another inmate and demanded UAH 150,000 from him; he has been notified of suspicion

In Kyiv, a pre-trial detainee is suspected of extorting UAH 150,000 from another inmate. According to the investigation, he threatened his cellmate with violence, trying to force him to hand over the money. The suspect has been notified of the suspicion, and a pre-trial investigation has been launched. This was reported by the Kyiv City Prosecutor's Office, writes UNN.

Under the procedural guidance of the Kyiv City Prosecutor's Office, a previously convicted resident of Kyiv Oblast, who was in the Kyiv pre-trial detention center, was notified of suspicion for extorting money from another detainee. - the message says.

The man's actions are classified as extortion with a threat of violence against the victim, committed repeatedly, under martial law (Part 4 of Article 189 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine).

It was established that the suspect, against whom criminal proceedings for robbery are being considered, threatened to create unbearable conditions for another detainee in the pre-trial detention center. For his peace, the man had to pay UAH 150,000.

Law enforcement officers documented the transfer of part of the money from the victim to a bank card belonging to one of the suspect's close relatives.

The sanction of the article provides for punishment in the form of imprisonment for a term of seven to twelve years with confiscation of property.

