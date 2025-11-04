In Kyiv, a detainee in a pre-trial detention center threatened another inmate and demanded UAH 150,000 from him; he has been notified of suspicion

ukenru
11:12 AM • 2664 views
EU approves another tranche for Ukraine within the Ukraine Facility of 1.8 billion euros
07:40 AM • 13944 views
Poland wants to create its own drone wall to counter the Russian threat
Exclusive
07:25 AM • 32259 views
Has AI become a salvation from the personnel shortage in Ukraine?
06:34 AM • 21386 views
DIU revealed details of the operation in Pokrovsk: work is underway to eliminate enemy attempts to expand influence on logistics
Exclusive
November 3, 04:38 PM • 75393 views
What you can save on when raising a child during wartime: life hacks for mothers of children aged 0 to 16
November 3, 03:27 PM • 45718 views
A pre-trial restraint measure has been chosen for the judge who caused a fatal road accident in Prykarpattia
Exclusive
November 3, 02:53 PM • 43344 views
Smells of the Soviet past: economist explained why the number of pharmacies in Ukraine should not be reduced
November 3, 02:21 PM • 35077 views
What about the EU aid to Ukraine in the coming years and is there a connection with the IMF - the European Commission's response
Exclusive
November 3, 02:12 PM • 51110 views
Undeclared cohabitant and a ring worth 700,000 hryvnias: NACP must check the lifestyle of acting rector of SBITU Andriy Kudryashov
November 3, 01:44 PM • 18730 views
Why power outage schedules can change during the day: the Ministry of Energy provided an explanation
Popular news
The need for reforms and problems with corruption: The European Commission presented a report on the assessment of Ukraine's progress on its path to the EU November 4, 02:25 AM
ATESH agents paralyzed the work of the FSB in the Bryansk region during an inspection from Moscow (video) November 4, 03:27 AM
Germany calls for a complete halt to steel imports from Russia November 4, 04:42 AM
"Competitive wars" involving law enforcement: how the aviation business and defense contracts came under attack 06:30 AM
Jonathan Bailey named People's Sexiest Man Alive 2025 06:59 AM
In Kyiv, a detainee in a pre-trial detention center threatened another inmate and demanded UAH 150,000 from him; he has been notified of suspicion

Kyiv • UNN

 • 750 views

A detainee in a Kyiv pre-trial detention center is suspected of extorting UAH 150,000 from another inmate. He threatened violence, and his actions were documented by law enforcement officers.

In Kyiv, a detainee in a pre-trial detention center threatened another inmate and demanded UAH 150,000 from him; he has been notified of suspicion

In Kyiv, a pre-trial detainee is suspected of extorting UAH 150,000 from another inmate. According to the investigation, he threatened his cellmate with violence, trying to force him to hand over the money. The suspect has been notified of the suspicion, and a pre-trial investigation has been launched. This was reported by the Kyiv City Prosecutor's Office, writes UNN.

Under the procedural guidance of the Kyiv City Prosecutor's Office, a previously convicted resident of Kyiv Oblast, who was in the Kyiv pre-trial detention center, was notified of suspicion for extorting money from another detainee.

- the message says.

The man's actions are classified as extortion with a threat of violence against the victim, committed repeatedly, under martial law (Part 4 of Article 189 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine).

It was established that the suspect, against whom criminal proceedings for robbery are being considered, threatened to create unbearable conditions for another detainee in the pre-trial detention center. For his peace, the man had to pay UAH 150,000.

Law enforcement officers documented the transfer of part of the money from the victim to a bank card belonging to one of the suspect's close relatives.

The sanction of the article provides for punishment in the form of imprisonment for a term of seven to twelve years with confiscation of property.

The abbot of Sviatohirsk Lavra, Metropolitan Arseniy, has been notified of a new suspicion – he has been re-detained.04.11.25, 10:29 • 1368 views

Olga Rozgon

Crimes and emergenciesKyiv region
Bank card
Martial law
Kyiv