In Kyiv, a 17-year-old mother who brought her 7-month-old infant to exhaustion will be tried: details of the case

12:12 PM • 228 views
Education Minister Lisovyi kept the acting rector of the State Biotechnological University, a person connected to bribe-taking MP Odarchenko, in office
10:02 AM • 17324 views
"Umbrellas are a must": Cyclone Niksala to bring rain and cold snap to UkrainePhoto
09:50 AM • 44762 views
How the Ukrainian language is protected today - an interview with the Commissioner for the Protection of the State Language
09:28 AM • 27640 views
Underage driver hits pedestrian to death in Prykarpattia
08:17 AM • 33222 views
Law enforcement conducts a large-scale operation to expose corruption in the energy sectorPhoto
November 10, 04:17 AM • 35426 views
One step closer to ending the longest shutdown: US Senate backs government funding bill
November 10, 12:30 AM • 28656 views
Zelenskyy: Putin may attack the EU before the end of the war in Ukraine
November 9, 12:22 PM • 53794 views
Fog will cover most regions of Ukraine on November 10: visibility will drop to 200 meters
November 9, 10:18 AM • 84626 views
Energy workers are gradually stabilizing the system after the latest massive Russian attack, but they need time - Ministry of Energy
November 9, 08:34 AM • 76834 views
A week of completion, awareness, and quiet support: astrological forecast for November 10-16
Khmelnytskyi and Rivne NPPs reduced electricity production after Russia's night attack - IAEANovember 10, 02:37 AM • 24577 views
Rescuers showed the consequences of the Russian attack on Sumy region on November 9VideoNovember 10, 03:09 AM • 32313 views
Ukrainian military personnel undergo training in Poland: General Staff released footage from exercisesPhotoNovember 10, 03:40 AM • 20130 views
Halushchenko and Hrynchuk may lose their positions: relevant statements and resolutions have been submitted to the Rada09:27 AM • 17065 views
Large-scale corruption scheme in energy sector: SAPO reveals new details of investigation10:55 AM • 17866 views
How the Ukrainian language is protected today - an interview with the Commissioner for the Protection of the State Language
09:50 AM • 44633 views
Winter 2025–2026: what colors will be in fashion this seasonPhoto
November 9, 08:00 AM • 128695 views
Drunk driving an electric scooter: lawyer explained what responsibility is provided
November 8, 08:00 AM • 175614 views
Women and money: why the future of finance has a female face
November 7, 03:32 PM • 197050 views
Holidays are approaching: which foods will rise in price the most by New Year's
November 7, 02:58 PM • 146253 views
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Rafael Grossi
Herman Halushchenko
Olena Ivanovska
Ukraine
Great Britain
United States
China
Hungary
Most Ukrainians do not believe in sales and will not buy on Black Friday: what will the rest choose?10:51 AM • 14655 views
Hollywood's coolest movie cars go up for auctionPhotoNovember 8, 02:30 PM • 50619 views
Ex-wife of real estate magnate Michael Fuchs asks British court to send businessman to prisonPhotoNovember 7, 05:09 PM • 98854 views
5 films about prehistoric culture: what to watch this weekendVideoNovember 7, 05:00 PM • 166744 views
"Vibecoding" became the word of 2025 according to Collins: what it meansNovember 7, 11:01 AM • 101912 views
In Kyiv, a 17-year-old mother who brought her 7-month-old infant to exhaustion will be tried: details of the case

Kyiv • UNN

 • 3764 views

Law enforcement officers have sent an indictment to court against a 17-year-old mother who left her 7-month-old child locked in an apartment for several days. The baby was diagnosed with damage to vital organs due to exhaustion.

In Kyiv, a 17-year-old mother who brought her 7-month-old infant to exhaustion will be tried: details of the case

Law enforcement officers have sent an indictment to court against a 17-year-old mother accused of malicious failure to care for her 7-month-old child. The baby, whom the woman left alone locked in an apartment for several days, was diagnosed with damage to vital organs due to exhaustion.

This was reported by the press service of the Kyiv City Prosecutor's Office.

Details

According to the information, the incident occurred in January 2025. At that time, an acquaintance of the woman called law enforcement and reported that the minor mother had gone to another region, leaving her son alone in a rented apartment without food or water. The boy stayed alone in the locked apartment for five days.

He was hospitalized in extremely critical condition. Doctors diagnosed the boy with damage to vital organs due to exhaustion. The child spent more than 5 months in the hospital's intensive care unit. Currently, the baby is under the supervision of doctors.

It also turned out that the mother had not properly cared for her son before. In particular, he was not fed, his diapers were not changed, and he was almost always in an immobile state, which caused bedsores to appear on his body.

Thus, juvenile prosecutors of the Dnipro District Prosecutor's Office of Kyiv sent an indictment against the woman to court. Her actions are qualified under Part 3 of Article 135, Article 166 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine, specifically - leaving in danger, which led to grave consequences, and malicious failure to care for a child.

Recall

In Mykolaiv, two young children died after their mother left them alone in an apartment for half a day. During the initial investigative actions, law enforcement officers established that when the woman returned the next day, she found her son and daughter without signs of life. At the same time, the hot water tap was open in the bathroom, and the apartment was filled with steam.

It was also previously reported that in Odesa, a 39-year-old woman threw a newborn from the fifth floor of a dormitory, and the child died. The police are investigating the circumstances of the tragedy, working with the mother.

Lilia Podolyak

KyivCrimes and emergencies
Mykolaiv
Odesa
Kyiv