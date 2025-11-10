In Kyiv, a 17-year-old mother who brought her 7-month-old infant to exhaustion will be tried: details of the case

Law enforcement officers have sent an indictment to court against a 17-year-old mother accused of malicious failure to care for her 7-month-old child. The baby, whom the woman left alone locked in an apartment for several days, was diagnosed with damage to vital organs due to exhaustion.

This was reported by the press service of the Kyiv City Prosecutor's Office.

Details

According to the information, the incident occurred in January 2025. At that time, an acquaintance of the woman called law enforcement and reported that the minor mother had gone to another region, leaving her son alone in a rented apartment without food or water. The boy stayed alone in the locked apartment for five days.

He was hospitalized in extremely critical condition. Doctors diagnosed the boy with damage to vital organs due to exhaustion. The child spent more than 5 months in the hospital's intensive care unit. Currently, the baby is under the supervision of doctors.

It also turned out that the mother had not properly cared for her son before. In particular, he was not fed, his diapers were not changed, and he was almost always in an immobile state, which caused bedsores to appear on his body.

Thus, juvenile prosecutors of the Dnipro District Prosecutor's Office of Kyiv sent an indictment against the woman to court. Her actions are qualified under Part 3 of Article 135, Article 166 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine, specifically - leaving in danger, which led to grave consequences, and malicious failure to care for a child.

Recall

In Mykolaiv, two young children died after their mother left them alone in an apartment for half a day. During the initial investigative actions, law enforcement officers established that when the woman returned the next day, she found her son and daughter without signs of life. At the same time, the hot water tap was open in the bathroom, and the apartment was filled with steam.

It was also previously reported that in Odesa, a 39-year-old woman threw a newborn from the fifth floor of a dormitory, and the child died. The police are investigating the circumstances of the tragedy, working with the mother.