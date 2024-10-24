In Kupyansk the number of injured in Russian airstrike increased to 9: police showed the consequences
Kyiv • UNN
As a result of the air strike on Kupyansk in Kharkiv region, 9 people aged 40 to 71 were injured. Four were hospitalized, one in serious condition, and three in moderate condition.
In the Kharkiv region, 9 people were injured in an air strike by Russian troops on Kupyansk, one of them in serious condition, the head of the Kharkiv RMA, Oleh Syniehubov, said on Telegram on Thursday, UNN reports.
The number of casualties as a result of the air strike on Kupyansk increased to 9. The injured are aged 40 to 71. Four people are hospitalized. One of them is in serious condition, three are in moderate condition
