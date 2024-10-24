In Kupyansk no deaths were confirmed, 4 people injured in Russian air strike - RMA
Kyiv • UNN
An air strike on Kupyansk injured 4 people, destroyed a commercial building and damaged kiosks. A woman in serious condition was freed from the rubble, but no deaths were confirmed.
In the Kharkiv region, the information about the deaths as a result of an air strike by Russian troops on Kupyansk was not confirmed, 4 people were injured, and a woman in serious condition was unblocked from the rubble, the head of the Kharkiv RMA, Oleg Sinegubov, said on Thursday in Telegram, UNN reports.
Information about the deaths in Kupyansk has not been confirmed. A woman in serious condition was freed from the rubble. Four people were preliminarily injured in the air strike
According to him, a two-story commercial building was partially destroyed, 12 trade kiosks were damaged, and the windows of non-residential buildings were damaged.
Recall
Earlier, the head of the RMA reported about the victims of the Russian attack on Kupyansk.