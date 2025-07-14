In Kryvyi Rih, a man attacked a police officer and a TCC employee with a screwdriver: criminal proceedings initiated

In Kryvyi Rih, a 51-year-old man sprayed tear gas during a document check, then attacked a police officer and a TCC representative with a screwdriver. Both were injured. The law enforcement officer was forced to use his service weapon. The attacker was hospitalized, and a criminal case was opened.

This was reported by the Main Directorate of the National Police in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast, as conveyed by UNN.

Details

The incident occurred on July 14, around 9:00 AM, in the Ternivskyi district of Kryvyi Rih.

During a patrol of the area, law enforcement officers stopped a 51-year-old man for a check. During the conversation, he used tear gas, after which he attacked a district police officer and a TCC and SP employee with a screwdriver, resulting in them sustaining bodily injuries. - the post states.

As law enforcement officers add, during the arrest of the attacker, the police officer used his service firearm. The assailant was hospitalized.

Investigators of Police Department No. 5 of the Kryvyi Rih District Police Department are conducting a pre-trial investigation within the framework of a criminal proceeding opened under Part 2 of Article 345 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (threat or violence against a law enforcement officer). - the police added.

In Kyiv, a BMW driver, who was wanted by the TCC, bit a police officer