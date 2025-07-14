In Kryvyi Rih, a man attacked a police officer and a TCC employee with a screwdriver: criminal proceedings initiated
In Kryvyi Rih, a 51-year-old man attacked a police officer and a TCC representative, spraying gas and using a screwdriver. Both were injured, and the attacker was hospitalized after the police officer used his service weapon.
This was reported by the Main Directorate of the National Police in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast, as conveyed by UNN.
Details
The incident occurred on July 14, around 9:00 AM, in the Ternivskyi district of Kryvyi Rih.
During a patrol of the area, law enforcement officers stopped a 51-year-old man for a check. During the conversation, he used tear gas, after which he attacked a district police officer and a TCC and SP employee with a screwdriver, resulting in them sustaining bodily injuries.
As law enforcement officers add, during the arrest of the attacker, the police officer used his service firearm. The assailant was hospitalized.
Investigators of Police Department No. 5 of the Kryvyi Rih District Police Department are conducting a pre-trial investigation within the framework of a criminal proceeding opened under Part 2 of Article 345 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (threat or violence against a law enforcement officer).
