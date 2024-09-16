In Kirovohrad region air defenders worked effectively, without consequences
During an air alert in the Kirovohrad region, the defenders of the sky performed effectively. According to preliminary data, there were no consequences.
During the air alert in Kirovohrad region, the sky defenders worked effectively, according to preliminary data, without consequences, the head of the Kirovohrad RMA Andriy Raykovych said on Telegram on Monday, UNN reports.
