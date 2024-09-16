In Kirovohrad region air defenders worked effectively, without consequences

During the air alert in Kirovohrad region, the sky defenders worked effectively, according to preliminary data, without consequences, the head of the Kirovohrad RMA Andriy Raykovych said on Telegram on Monday, UNN reports.

