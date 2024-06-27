In Kyiv, a man was pulled out from under a subway car: the emergency services say he had a shock, but his legs were not amputated
Kyiv • UNN
At 11: 57 a.m., a man without traumatic amputation of his lower limbs was rescued from under a subway car and handed over to ambulance workers in a state of shock.
In Kiev, a man who fell under a train this morning was rescued from under a subway car, there was no traumatic amputation of the lower limbs, the victim was handed over to ambulance workers in a state of shock, the state emergency service of Ukraine reported.
Details
"At 11: 57, the victim was released from under the subway car. In a state of shock, without traumatic amputation of the lower limbs, the victim was handed over to ambulance workers," the report says.
recall
On June 27, in the morning, a man was hit on the tracks by an arriving train at the Universitet metro station in Kiev. As it turned out, at the metro station on the track under the first car of the train was a man with his legs clamped down. rescuers began to release the man.
