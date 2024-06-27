In Kyiv after a man fell under a train new changes in the work of the "red" metro line: what is known
Kyiv • UNN
After a man was hit by a train in the metro in Kiev on the "red" line from the stations "Shulyavskaya" to "Teatralnaya" organized shuttle traffic, at the station "university" - without stopping, reported in KCSA on Thursday, writes UNN.
Details
"Now shuttle traffic is organized on the red metro line from Shulyavskaya station to Teatralnaya," KCSA reported in social networks.
Trains pass by the University station without stopping.
The Teatralnaya–Zolotoy Vorota interchange hub has resumed its work.
