A man who was hit by a train in the metro in Kiev, rescuers are trying to get
Kyiv • UNN
A man was hit by a metro train at the University Station in Kiev, his legs are clamped under the first car of the train, and rescuers are trying to free him.
On June 27, at 10: 56, the Operational Coordination Center received a message from the Metro duty officer that a person was hit on the tracks by an arriving train at the University Metro station. As it turned out, at the metro station on the tracks under the first car of the train, there was a man with his legs clamped down
Rescuers are trying to release the man.
Train traffic on the line is organized from Akademgorodok station to Shulyavskaya station and from Khreshchatyk station to Lesnaya station.
