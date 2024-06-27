Passenger was hit by a train at the Metro Station "University" in Kiev: how the subway works

A number of metro stations are closed to passengers due to the fact that a passenger was hit by a train at the University Station, KCSA reported on Thursday, reports UNN.

At the station" university " passenger was hit by a train. Doctors and law enforcement officers were called to the scene - according to the KCSA report.

As noted, on the red line, the Metro stations "Polytechnic Institute", "Vokzalnaya", "University", "Theater" are closed at the entrance for passengers

Train traffic on the line is organized from Akademgorodok station to Shulyavskaya station and from Khreshchatyk station to Lesnaya station.

Accident on the blue line of the Moscow Metro: Klitschko called the cause and told about the progress of work