In Khmelnytskyi, an intoxicated serviceman fired from a high-rise balcony - he was detained

In Khmelnytskyi, police are investigating a night shooting in the courtyard of an apartment building. According to preliminary information, a man opened fire from the balcony of an apartment on the ninth floor and fired about 90 rounds from an automatic weapon. This was reported by the National Police of Ukraine in Khmelnytskyi Oblast, as conveyed by UNN.

Details

A report of a shooting in the courtyard of one of the buildings on Hayova Street was received by the 102 emergency line from local residents on March 7 at 10:20 PM. According to preliminary information, an unknown man was shooting into the courtyard of the high-rise building from the balcony of an apartment on the 9th floor. - the post states.

The leadership of the National Police in Khmelnytskyi Oblast, an investigative and operational group, the KORD special unit, and the patrol police immediately arrived at the scene. Law enforcement officers established that the shooting was carried out by a resident of one of the apartments. The man is a serviceman.

He fired about 90 rounds from an automatic weapon. As a result of the police special operation, the offender surrendered to law enforcement. He was in a state of alcoholic intoxication. Currently, a criminal proceeding has been opened under Part 4 of Article 296 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (Hooliganism). Investigators detained the man in accordance with Article 208 of the Criminal Procedure Code. - the post states.

The investigation is currently ongoing, and police are clarifying the circumstances of the incident and the origin of the weapon.

Recall

