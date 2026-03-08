$43.810.0050.900.00
12:28 PM • 6014 views
International Women's Day on March 8 - history, significance, and modern challenges
11:12 AM • 11302 views
Defense Forces hit Pantsir-S1, a landing craft, and enemy command postsPhoto
08:41 AM • 14293 views
Anniversary of the "Azov" corps - fighters received awards and distinctionsPhoto
08:15 AM • 15528 views
"Your strength and role are not for one day" - Zelenskyy congratulated Ukrainian women on March 8Photo
Exclusive
March 7, 01:30 PM • 32179 views
Women in the military: about service, fatigue, motherhood, and the cost of returning
Exclusive
March 7, 12:32 PM • 75183 views
How to lose belly fat and strengthen your body at home - trainer's tips
Exclusive
March 7, 10:22 AM • 42308 views
Reduced fuel imports from European countries - what does this threaten Ukraine with?
March 7, 10:06 AM • 42300 views
Defense Forces struck a 'Shahed' drone base in the vicinity of Donetsk Airport with ATACMS and SCALP missiles - General Staff released videoVideo
March 6, 11:10 PM • 58032 views
US may lift sanctions on Russian oil to stabilize market – Bessent
March 6, 03:35 PM • 60713 views
EU considers financial aid to restore oil supplies via 'Druzhba'
Publications
Exclusives
In Khmelnytskyi, an intoxicated serviceman fired from a high-rise balcony - he was detained

Kyiv • UNN

 • 2430 views

In Khmelnytskyi, a man who committed a night shooting with an automatic weapon was detained. The perpetrator was intoxicated and surrendered to special forces.

In Khmelnytskyi, an intoxicated serviceman fired from a high-rise balcony - he was detained

In Khmelnytskyi, police are investigating a night shooting in the courtyard of an apartment building. According to preliminary information, a man opened fire from the balcony of an apartment on the ninth floor and fired about 90 rounds from an automatic weapon. This was reported by the National Police of Ukraine in Khmelnytskyi Oblast, as conveyed by UNN.

Details

A report of a shooting in the courtyard of one of the buildings on Hayova Street was received by the 102 emergency line from local residents on March 7 at 10:20 PM. According to preliminary information, an unknown man was shooting into the courtyard of the high-rise building from the balcony of an apartment on the 9th floor.

- the post states.

The leadership of the National Police in Khmelnytskyi Oblast, an investigative and operational group, the KORD special unit, and the patrol police immediately arrived at the scene. Law enforcement officers established that the shooting was carried out by a resident of one of the apartments. The man is a serviceman.

He fired about 90 rounds from an automatic weapon. As a result of the police special operation, the offender surrendered to law enforcement. He was in a state of alcoholic intoxication. Currently, a criminal proceeding has been opened under Part 4 of Article 296 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (Hooliganism). Investigators detained the man in accordance with Article 208 of the Criminal Procedure Code.

- the post states.

The investigation is currently ongoing, and police are clarifying the circumstances of the incident and the origin of the weapon.

Recall

In Fastiv district of Kyiv region, a 35-year-old man, after a conflict, shot at the floor and hit an employee of the establishment. He was found and detained at his place of residence.

Alla Kiosak

SocietyCrimes and emergencies
National Police of Ukraine
Kyiv Oblast
Khmelnytskyi