In Khmelnytsky region, a car driver drove into a ditch with water and died

In the Khmelnytsky region, a 72-year-old VAZ driver drove into a ditch with water. The man's body was found on October 6 near the village of Zubivshchyna. This was reported by the regional police, according to UNN.

Details

The incident reportedly occurred on October 5 near the village of Zubivshchyna. The driver of a VAZ 2121 drove into a ditch with water and died.

On October 6, a local resident reported to the police that he had found a sunken car in a ditch in a field outside the village.

The body of a 72-year-old resident of the village of Semaki, Berezdiv village community, was found in the water next to a car.

Investigators of the Shepetivka District Police Department opened criminal proceedings over the incident under Part 2 of Art. 286 (Violation of the rules of road safety or operation of transport by persons driving vehicles that caused the death of the victim or caused serious bodily injury) of the Criminal Code of Ukraine and are establishing all the circumstances of the incident.

“Stabbed several dozen times": 18-year-old girl suspected of murdering a man in Lviv