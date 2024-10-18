In Khmelnytsky region, 8 “Shahed” militants were shot down at night
Ukraine's air defense forces destroyed 8 Shahed UAVs over Khmelnytsky region on the night of October 18. According to the head of the RMA, no casualties or property damage were reported.
On the night of October 18, the Air Defense Forces destroyed 8 enemy Shahed drones in the sky over Khmelnytsky region, with no casualties. This was reported on Friday by the head of the Khmelnytsky RMA Serhiy Tyurin, UNN reports.
Last night, during the “Air Alert” signal, our air defense forces destroyed and neutralized 8 Shahed UAVs. As of this hour, there have been no reports of injuries, deaths or damage to property
