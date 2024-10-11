In Khmelnytsky region 3 “Shaheds” downed in the morning
Kyiv • UNN
Air defense forces in Khmelnytsky region destroyed 3 Shahed drones during a morning air raid. There are currently no reports of casualties or property damage.
Three enemy Shahed drones were destroyed in Khmelnytsky region during a morning air raid, with no reports of casualties or property damage, the head of the Khmelnytsky RMA, Serhiy Tyurin, said on Telegram on Friday, UNN reports.
This morning, during an air alert, Ukrainian air defense forces destroyed 3 enemy Shahed UAVs. As of this hour, there have been no reports of injuries, deaths or damage to property
Repeated explosions in Khmelnytsky region after warning of enemy drones11.10.24, 08:43 • 15881 view