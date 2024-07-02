In Kherson, utilities came under attack from Russia, 8 people have been injured and one dead
Kyiv • UNN
Eight people were wounded and one 54-year-old woman was killed in the recent Russian shelling of Kherson, with victims suffering various injuries such as concussions, shrapnel wounds, blast and brain injuries.
Eight people were wounded and one 54-year-old woman was killed during the recent hostile shelling of Kherson, the head of the Kherson RMA, Oleksandr Prokudin, said on Tuesday, UNN reports.
Eight people were injured in the recent Russian shelling of Kherson. Unfortunately, the Russian army killed a 54-year-old woman. My condolences to her family and friends...
"In the central part of the city, the enemy attacked the utilities," said the head of the RMA.
According to him, the 63-year-old worker sustained an explosive injury and a shrapnel wound to her leg. Her colleague, a 53-year-old woman, was diagnosed with concussion, blast and brain injuries.
Also, according to Prokudin, a 54-year-old man with concussion, explosive and brain injuries is currently in the hospital.
"In Korabelny district of the city, two men were injured in the yards of their own homes," Prokudin said.
The 80-year-old victim, according to him, suffered from contusion, shrapnel wounds to the chest, arms, legs, explosive and brain injuries. A 65-year-old man from Kherson was diagnosed with concussion, blast and brain injuries.
Two more victims - a 52-year-old man and a 56-year-old woman - self-referred to the hospital with explosive injuries, he added.
"All the wounded are under the supervision of Kherson doctors, they are being provided with the necessary medical care," said the head of the RMA.
Previously
Five people were reported injured in Kherson, which was shelled by Russians in the morning.
