In Kherson region, Russians hit a cultural institution: 4 people killed, 10 wounded in 24 hours

In Kherson region, Russian troops shelled 22 localities over the past day. In particular, the occupiers hit a cultural institution and residential areas, killing 4 people and injuring 10 others. This was reported by the head of the Kherson RMA Oleksandr Prokudin in Telegram, UNN reports.

"Over the past day, Antonivka, Beryslav, Veletynske, Havrylivka, Dudchany, Prydniprovske, Shyroka Balka, Novodmytrivka, Stanislav, Romashkove, Tryfonivka, Kizomys, Yasna Polyana, Odradokamyanka, Sadove, Shlyakhove, Mykhailivka, Novovorontsovka, Tomaryne, Nova Kamyanka, Sablukivka and the city of Kherson came under enemy fire and air strikes," Prokudin wrote.

According to him, the Russians targeted a cultural institution in particular.

"The Russian military hit a cultural institution, residential areas of the region's settlements, including a multi-storey building and 30 private houses. The occupiers also damaged an outbuilding, a bus and private cars. As a result of Russian aggression, 4 people were killed and 10 others were wounded," said Prokudin.

Addendum

On September 27, Russian troops shelled 22 settlements in Kherson region, hitting an administrative building, educational institutions, a store, and residential buildings. As a result of the hostile attacks, 19 people were injured, including two children.