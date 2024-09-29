ukenru
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
In Kherson region, Russians hit a cultural institution: 4 people killed, 10 wounded in 24 hours

In Kherson region, Russians hit a cultural institution: 4 people killed, 10 wounded in 24 hours

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 16853 views

Russian troops attacked Kherson region, hitting a cultural institution and residential areas. Four people were killed, 10 were wounded, and a high-rise building, 30 private houses, and other objects were damaged.

In Kherson region, Russian troops shelled 22 localities over the past day. In particular, the occupiers hit a cultural institution and residential areas, killing 4 people and injuring 10 others. This was reported by the head of the Kherson RMA Oleksandr Prokudin in Telegram, UNN reports.

"Over the past day, Antonivka, Beryslav, Veletynske, Havrylivka, Dudchany, Prydniprovske, Shyroka Balka, Novodmytrivka, Stanislav, Romashkove, Tryfonivka, Kizomys, Yasna Polyana, Odradokamyanka, Sadove, Shlyakhove, Mykhailivka, Novovorontsovka, Tomaryne, Nova Kamyanka, Sablukivka and the city of Kherson came under enemy fire and air strikes," Prokudin wrote.

According to him, the Russians targeted a cultural institution in particular.

"The Russian military hit a cultural institution, residential areas of the region's settlements, including a multi-storey building and 30 private houses. The occupiers also damaged an outbuilding, a bus and private cars. As a result of Russian aggression, 4 people were killed and 10 others were wounded," said Prokudin.

Addendum

On September 27, Russian troops shelled 22 settlements in Kherson region, hitting an administrative building, educational institutions, a store, and residential buildings. As a result of the hostile attacks, 19 people were injured, including two children.

War
