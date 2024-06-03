In Kherson region Russians shell with KABs, hit medical facility

In the Kherson region over the past day, 15 settlements, including Kherson, were subjected to enemy shelling and airstrikes, resulting in damage in residential areas, hitting a medical facility, a gas pipeline, said on Monday the head of the Kherson RMA Alexander Prokudin, UNN writes.

Details

According to Prokudin, Tokarevka, Dudchany, Antonovka, Kizomys, Berislav, Novokairi, Ivanovka, Ingulets, Olgovka, Tyaginka, Novotyaginka, Beregovo, Engineering, Poniatovka and the city of Kherson were under enemy fire and airstrikes over the past day. The enemy launched Kabami air strikes on Berislavsky and Kherson districts.

the Russian military, according to him, hit residential areas of settlements in the region, in particular, 7 private houses were damaged. A hit was recorded in a medical facility, a gas pipeline and a private car.

"There are no casualties among the civilian population," Prokudin said in Telegram.

