Russian troops shelled Kherson region: a woman was injured
Kyiv • UNN
Russian troops shelled the village of Bolshaya Aleksandrovka in the Kherson region, causing a 50-year-old woman to suffer a concussion.
On Saturday, June 1, at about 10 am, the Russian military shelled the village of Bolshaya Aleksandrovka in the Kherson region, injuring a 50-year-old woman. This is reported by the Kherson RMA, reports UNN.
Details
The invaders covered the village with enemy fire at about 10 am today. A 50-year-old woman was diagnosed with a concussion
It is noted that the victim was hospitalized for medical care.