Russian troops shelled Kherson region: a woman was injured

On Saturday, June 1, at about 10 am, the Russian military shelled the village of Bolshaya Aleksandrovka in the Kherson region, injuring a 50-year-old woman. This is reported by the Kherson RMA, reports UNN.

Details

The invaders covered the village with enemy fire at about 10 am today. A 50-year-old woman was diagnosed with a concussion the message says.

It is noted that the victim was hospitalized for medical care.