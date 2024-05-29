In Kherson region, border guards destroyed a hydro scooter together with russians

Ukrainian border guards destroyed the occupiers ' watercraft in the Kherson region with FPV Dragons, the losses of the russians are being specified. About it UNN writes with reference to the State Border Service.

Aerial reconnaissance of the state border guard service of Ukraine attacked the enemy crew of a water scooter in the Kherson region with the help of FPV drones and discharges. The losses of the invaders are being clarified.

In Novodmitrovka, Kherson region, two men aged 28 and 50 were wounded by explosives dropped from a russian drone.

