Over the day, 1,300 russian troops were killed

russia lost 1,300 personnel in 24 hours. This is reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, UNN reports.

Details

russian combat losses for the period from 02/24/22 to 05/29/24:

- Personnel: 505100 (+1300).

- Tanks: 7700 (+8).

- Armored combat vehicles: 14891 (+33).

- Artillery systems: 13066 (+37).

- RSVP: 1087 (+2).

- Air defense means: 815.

- Airplanes: 357.

- Helicopters: 326.

- UAV of operational and tactical level: 10510 (+28).

- Cruise missiles: 2222.

- Ships/boats: 27.

- Submarines: 1.

- Automotive equipment and tankers: 17796 (+56).

- Special equipment: 2142 (+20).

WARNING. Due to the constant receipt of updated intelligence data, it became necessary to adjust some positions of total enemy losses - cruise missiles. The total figure has been adjusted, and the losses per day are presented as usual - General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

