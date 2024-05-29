ukenru
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
Australia and New Zealand express support for Ukraine after the White House skirmish. Zelensky thanked

Body language expert explains emotions during Trump and Zelenskyy's fight at the White House

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Zelenskiy and Starmer to meet at Downing Street this afternoon

Greece issues statement after White House spat: US support 'essential'

"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

Over the day, 1,300 russian troops were killed

Kyiv  •  UNN

According to the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, over the past 24 hours, russia lost 1,300 personnel, 8 tanks, 33 armored combat vehicles, 37 artillery systems, 2 MLRS, 28 unmanned aerial vehicles, 56 vehicles and tankers, and 20 pieces of special equipment.

russia lost 1,300 personnel in 24 hours. This is reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, UNN reports.

Details

russian combat losses for the period from 02/24/22 to 05/29/24:

- Personnel: 505100 (+1300).

- Tanks: 7700 (+8).

- Armored combat vehicles: 14891 (+33).

- Artillery systems: 13066 (+37).

- RSVP: 1087 (+2).

- Air defense means: 815.

- Airplanes: 357.

- Helicopters: 326.

- UAV of operational and tactical level: 10510 (+28).

- Cruise missiles: 2222.

- Ships/boats: 27.

- Submarines: 1.

- Automotive equipment and tankers: 17796 (+56).

- Special equipment: 2142 (+20).

WARNING. Due to the constant receipt of updated intelligence data, it became necessary to adjust some positions of total enemy losses - cruise missiles. The total figure has been adjusted, and the losses per day are presented as usual

- General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Julia Kotwicka

War
armed-forces-of-ukraineArmed Forces of Ukraine

