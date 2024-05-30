In Kherson region, a "Shahed" was shot down at night, 6 wounded due to enemy attacks

In the Kherson region, over the past day, the Russian military attacked 16 settlements, wounding 6 people, and destroyed an enemy Shahed-type drone in the region during a night attack, Head of the Kherson RMA Alexander Prokudin said on Thursday, UNN writes.

Details

According to Prokudin, over the past day, Antonovka, Dneprovskoye, Kamyshany, Pridneprovskoye, Sadovoye, Belozerka, Aleksandrovka, Novodmitrovka, Berislav, Lvovo, Mikhaylovka, Zmiyevka, Kachkarevka, Novovorontsovka, Krasny Mayak and the city of Kherson were under enemy fire.

"Due to Russian aggression, 6 people were injured," Prokudin wrote on Telegram.

the Russian military, according to him, hit residential areas of settlements in the region, in particular, 4 private houses were damaged. A garage and private cars were smashed.

"During the night drone attack, the air defense forces in our region managed to Destroy 1 Shahed-131/136, "Prokudin said.

Air defense destroyed 7 cruise missiles and 32 attack drones during night strikes