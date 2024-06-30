In Kherson region, 1 person was killed and 5 wounded in hostile shelling
Kyiv • UNN
The enemy struck at residential areas in Kherson region, killing 1 person and wounding 5. Also, 2 high-rise buildings, 11 private houses, a shop, a garage and cars were damaged.
Antonivka, Shyroka Balka, Dariivka, Tomyna Balka, Stanislav, Dniprovske, Komyshany, Bilozerka, Novodmytrivka, Naddnipryanske, Novotyanka, Beryslav, Tyahyanka, Zolota Balka, Novovorontsovka, Osokorivka, Novoberislav, Olhivka, Mykhailivka, Virivka, Tomaryne, Bourhunka, Kozatske and the city of Kherson came under hostile fire and air strikes over the last day
According to the information, the occupants hit residential areas of Kherson region, damaging 2 high-rise buildings and 11 private houses. In addition, a store and a garage were hit, and cars were damaged.
Unfortunately, as a result of the aggression of the invaders, 1 person was killed and 5 others were injured.
