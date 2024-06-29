2 civilians wounded in Kherson region as a result of hostile shelling
Kyiv • UNN
Two civilians, a 49-year-old woman and a 22-year-old man, were wounded when an enemy shell hit a residential building in Komyshany, Kherson region.
The enemy struck in Kherson region, injuring two civilians. This was reported by Kherson RMA, UNN reports.
Details
Occupants continue terrorizing Kherson region. An hour ago, russian troops shelled Komyshany
According to the information, as a result of an enemy shell hitting a residential building, 2 victims are currently known. Thus, a 49-year-old woman and a 22-year-old man were injured.
It was noted that both victims were taken to the hospital for medical personnel to conduct an appropriate examination.
