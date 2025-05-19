In Kherson, enemy shelling claimed the life of a 75-year-old woman, three wounded

One person died and three more were injured as a result of the enemy shelling of Kherson on Sunday evening. This is reported by UNN with reference to message of the city military administration.

Details

It is noted that around 22.30 the occupying forces struck residential areas of Kherson.

A 75-year-old woman received injuries incompatible with life as a result of a direct hit by an enemy projectile on a house. - the message says.

The MBA clarified that a 76-year-old man and two 53-year-old townspeople were taken to the hospital. They have concussion, explosive and closed head injuries.

Let us remind you

The day before, Russian troops covered the Central district of Kherson with artillery fire, the railway station and adjacent streets came under attack. According to UZ, passengers and railway workers were not injured, but a passenger locomotive was hit as a result of the shelling.

In Kherson, a Russian drone attacked a garbage truck: three utility workers were injured.