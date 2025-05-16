In Kherson, employees of the MBA came under fire, one man was injured

$41.470.07
Trilateral meeting between Turkey, Russia, and Ukraine is taking place in Istanbul: the first footage
10:57 AM • 3812 views

Trilateral meeting between Turkey, Russia, and Ukraine is taking place in Istanbul: the first footage

09:33 AM • 16568 views

The EU is preparing new sanctions against Russia: Nord Stream, shadow fleet and banks under attack - von der Leyen

08:56 AM • 29502 views

Ukraine in negotiations with the EU on a transitional period of visa-free trade - Shmyhal

08:43 AM • 34022 views

Trump said he will meet with Putin "as soon as we can set it up"

May 15, 03:19 PM • 137460 views

Zelenskyy: Russia has launched an offensive in all directions, the main one being Sumy

May 15, 10:37 AM • 161912 views

Trump said his priority is to stop conflicts, not start them

May 15, 06:00 AM • 143712 views

Rutte: there is "cautious optimism" amid potential Ukraine-Russia talks, but it all depends on Moscow

May 14, 06:32 PM • 181901 views

Ukrainian Cup: Shakhtar defeated Dynamo in a penalty shootout

May 14, 02:42 PM • 152482 views

Witkoff and Rubio will arrive in Istanbul to participate in negotiations on Ukraine on May 16 - media

May 14, 01:55 PM • 392219 views

Second semi-final of Eurovision 2025: who will perform and where to watch

The avant-garde museum will be located in Kyiv in a historical building on Lypska

May 16, 01:45 AM • 77529 views

In Romania, the far-right candidate Simion may create an anti-Ukrainian bloc in the EU

May 16, 02:19 AM • 99243 views

Kyiv under drone attack for the second time in the night: explosions were heard in the capital, air defense was working

May 16, 03:59 AM • 115468 views

Tommy Lee splits with his fourth wife Brittany Furlan - media

07:26 AM • 29790 views

Negotiations between Ukraine, the USA, and Turkey starts in Istanbul - MFA

07:49 AM • 53948 views
Sanctions, meeting in Istanbul, Russian offensive: key statements by Zelenskyy following the meeting with Erdogan

May 15, 04:24 PM • 219755 views

## Negotiations between Ukraine and Russia in Istanbul under threat: international media assessed the main risks of the situation

May 15, 12:41 PM • 211979 views

“Gray” electronics market is expected to shrink in 2025 – international experts

May 14, 04:34 PM • 274411 views

Negotiations in Istanbul: main statements and events on the eve of the meeting between Ukraine and the Russian Federation

May 14, 04:00 PM • 338312 views

Second semi-final of Eurovision 2025: who will perform and where to watch

May 14, 01:55 PM • 392243 views
Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Donald Trump

Hakan Fidan

Denis Shmyhal

Andriy Yermak

Ukraine

Turkey

United States

Istanbul

Kyiv

Not a victim of Diddy: Justin Bieber had no relationship with the scandalous rapper - media

09:08 AM • 15375 views

Tommy Lee splits with his fourth wife Brittany Furlan - media

07:26 AM • 30458 views

Justin Bieber almost went bankrupt: he had to sell his music catalog for $200 million to fix the situation

May 15, 02:45 PM • 68160 views

Sean Penn called Jennifer Lawrence "the last movie star"

May 15, 01:23 PM • 106202 views

Bruce Springsteen called the Trump administration "corrupt, incompetent and treasonous"

May 15, 07:51 AM • 132065 views
F-16 Fighting Falcon

Fox News

The New York Times

Unmanned aerial vehicle

Instagram

In Kherson, employees of the MBA came under fire, one man was injured

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1258 views

During the loading of humanitarian aid, three social workers of the Kherson MBA came under fire. The official car was damaged, the driver was injured.

In Kherson, employees of the MBA came under fire, one man was injured

In Kherson, employees of the Kherson City Military Administration came under enemy fire. The car was damaged and the driver was wounded, UNN writes referring to the Kherson MVA.

Details

During the loading of humanitarian aid for the arrangement of the simplest shelters and invincibility points, three social workers of the Kherson MVA came under fire from Russian terrorists.

- the statement said.

As a result of the shelling, the official car was damaged. The driver was injured.

The attack of the Russian occupiers on the indomitable Kherson continues. As soon as the security situation allows, our specialists will take the wounded to the hospital

- reported in the MVA.

Addition

The head of the Donetsk Regional State Administration, Vadym Filashkin, reported that on the morning of May 16, the Russians again massively shelled the Donetsk region, wounding at least 6 people.

Russian troops shelled Kupyansk at about 8 am, killing a 55-year-old woman. Four employees of the municipal service were injured, three of them were hospitalized. A company car was damaged.

Pavlo Zinchenko

Pavlo Zinchenko

SocietyWar
Donetsk Oblast
Kherson
Kupyansk
