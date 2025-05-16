In Kherson, employees of the MBA came under fire, one man was injured

In Kherson, employees of the Kherson City Military Administration came under enemy fire. The car was damaged and the driver was wounded, UNN writes referring to the Kherson MVA.

Details

During the loading of humanitarian aid for the arrangement of the simplest shelters and invincibility points, three social workers of the Kherson MVA came under fire from Russian terrorists. - the statement said.

As a result of the shelling, the official car was damaged. The driver was injured.

The attack of the Russian occupiers on the indomitable Kherson continues. As soon as the security situation allows, our specialists will take the wounded to the hospital - reported in the MVA.

Addition

The head of the Donetsk Regional State Administration, Vadym Filashkin, reported that on the morning of May 16, the Russians again massively shelled the Donetsk region, wounding at least 6 people.

Russian troops shelled Kupyansk at about 8 am, killing a 55-year-old woman. Four employees of the municipal service were injured, three of them were hospitalized. A company car was damaged.