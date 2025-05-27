In Kharkiv, the "101" and "103" lines are temporarily not working

$41.510.01
46.990.07
ukenru
russia has changed the tactics of using drones and increased resistance to electronic warfare: an expert explained how to counter "Geran-2"
Exclusive
May 26, 02:22 PM • 25605 views

russia has changed the tactics of using drones and increased resistance to electronic warfare: an expert explained how to counter "Geran-2"

Exclusive
May 26, 01:26 PM • 74101 views

Has the case of the chief lawyer of the NBU been frozen? Lack of suspicion may delay the investigation for years - retired judge

Exclusive
May 26, 11:58 AM • 70781 views

SAP hides details of the investigation into the "leaks from NABU" case and Uglava's involvement - no suspicions for a year

Exclusive
May 26, 09:30 AM • 89098 views

The Prosecutor's Office should appeal to the court with a motion for the arrest of People's Deputy Kuzminykh, who is accused of bribery – former Deputy Prosecutor General

Exclusive
May 26, 08:54 AM • 102458 views

Manicure and pedicure: main trends of summer 2025

May 26, 08:18 AM • 81641 views

9 out of 9 missiles were shot down and 288 out of 355 drones were neutralized over Ukraine during the Russian attack

Exclusive
May 26, 06:37 AM • 84385 views

How to save money on groceries: nutritionist's tips for healthy eating

Exclusive
May 26, 06:19 AM • 85236 views

A Week of Clarity and Breakthroughs: Astrological Forecast for all Zodiac Signs for May 26 - June 1

May 25, 03:04 PM • 80720 views

Zelenskyy imposed sanctions against Bohuslayev's son, Mosiychuk, and criminal kingpins

May 25, 09:34 AM • 85545 views

Our Homes: As Part of the Latest Prisoner Exchange, 303 Defenders Returned to Ukraine

Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+17°
0m/s
96%
747mm
Popular news

Restrictions on the range of Western weapons for strikes on Russia have been lifted - Merz

May 26, 01:04 PM • 56323 views

Kendrick Lamar and Taylor Swift compete for the main awards of the American Music Awards 2025 - Media

May 26, 03:51 PM • 48304 views

A Swan's Tale: How Feathered Travelers Stopped Traffic on the Highway

May 26, 04:12 PM • 22932 views

Risk as a gift: how technology from the "gray" market becomes a Trojan horse in your personal use

May 26, 04:32 PM • 50737 views

Great Britain and the EU have entered a "tense struggle" for a defense agreement - Politico

06:26 PM • 12801 views
Publications

Risk as a gift: how technology from the "gray" market becomes a Trojan horse in your personal use

May 26, 04:32 PM • 50745 views

Health in European travel: practical tips for travelers

May 24, 08:00 AM • 443631 views

Transparent case: the UNN team checked the equipment they use every day for legal import into Ukraine
Exclusive

May 23, 02:43 PM • 478874 views

Safety rules for cyclists: what you need to know to avoid accidents

May 23, 07:04 AM • 429297 views

In the face of Russian aggression, Ukraine cannot allow a protracted systemic crisis in the aviation industry

May 22, 02:24 PM • 519363 views
Advertisement
Actual people

Kaya Kallas

Ruslan Stefanchuk

Serhiy Leshchenko

Radosław Sikorski

Oleksiy Chernyshov

Actual places

Kyiv

Kharkiv

Kherson Oblast

Odesa Oblast

Mykolaiv

Advertisement
UNN Lite

A Swan's Tale: How Feathered Travelers Stopped Traffic on the Highway

May 26, 04:12 PM • 22941 views

Kendrick Lamar and Taylor Swift compete for the main awards of the American Music Awards 2025 - Media

May 26, 03:51 PM • 48311 views

Miley Cyrus confessed how filming the video on the Walk of Fame ended for her in intensive care

May 25, 10:11 AM • 174924 views

Five proven series from Netflix that did not disappoint: what to watch

May 24, 04:10 PM • 279914 views

Billy Joel Diagnosed with Rare Brain Condition, Concerts Canceled

May 23, 07:29 PM • 112310 views
Actual

Shahed-136

Nord Stream

Telegram

The Economist

Kh-47M2 "Kinzhal"

In Kharkiv, the "101" and "103" lines are temporarily not working

Kyiv • UNN

 • 306 views

In Kharkiv, the "101" and "103" lines have become temporarily unavailable, the reasons are unknown. The head of the OVA, Oleg Syniehubov, provided contact numbers for calling emergency medical assistance.

In Kharkiv, the "101" and "103" lines are temporarily not working

The "101" and "103" lines are temporarily not working in Kharkiv. This was reported by the head of the regional military administration, Oleh Syniehubov, UNN reports.

Details

He did not disclose the reasons for the failure of the "hot" lines, but indicated contact numbers to call an emergency medical team.

Let us remind you

On the night of May 25, the enemy struck three districts of Kharkiv. Three people were injured in the Shevchenkivskyi district of the city, including one child.

On the night of May 25, the enemy struck the Osnovyanskyi, Novobavarskyi and Shevchenkivskyi districts of Kharkiv. A civilian enterprise was damaged in the Osnovyanskyi district.

A scheduled bus was shelled in Kharkiv: what is known26.05.25, 23:32 • 2462 views

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

Society
Oleh Syniehubov
Kharkiv
Brent
$64.13
Bitcoin
$109,350.40
S&P 500
$5,819.27
Tesla
$341.00
Газ TTF
$36.45
Золото
$3,371.90
Ethereum
$2,562.80