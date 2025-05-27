In Kharkiv, the "101" and "103" lines are temporarily not working

The "101" and "103" lines are temporarily not working in Kharkiv. This was reported by the head of the regional military administration, Oleh Syniehubov, UNN reports.

Details

He did not disclose the reasons for the failure of the "hot" lines, but indicated contact numbers to call an emergency medical team.

Let us remind you

On the night of May 25, the enemy struck three districts of Kharkiv. Three people were injured in the Shevchenkivskyi district of the city, including one child.

On the night of May 25, the enemy struck the Osnovyanskyi, Novobavarskyi and Shevchenkivskyi districts of Kharkiv. A civilian enterprise was damaged in the Osnovyanskyi district.

