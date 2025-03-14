In Kharkiv, rescuers have localized the fire
On March 13, Kharkiv was subjected to a massive drone attack. It is known that seven people had an acute reaction to stress, houses were damaged, and a fire broke out in a non-residential building.
Kharkiv once again suffered a massive attack from the enemy, resulting in a fire. Fortunately, the fire was localized. This is reported by the State Emergency Service of Ukraine, reports UNN.
Details
In the evening of March 13, the city was hit by attack drones, which struck several districts. In total, three powerful explosions were recorded in open areas of the city.
Doctors reported injuries as a result of the explosions. Seven people, including four children, two women and a man, experienced an acute stress reaction. In addition, three private houses were damaged by the explosions and damage to window structures.
It also became known that as a result of the fourth hit, a fire started in one of the non-residential buildings, which rescuers were able to extinguish.
Law enforcement and rescue services are currently working at the scene.
