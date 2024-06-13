In Kharkiv region, Russians hit a farm with FPV drones, 5 people injured in 24 hours

Five people were injured as a result of Russian troops' shelling of settlements in Kharkiv region yesterday. The enemy opened fire on Kharkiv region with artillery and multiple rocket launchers, attacked from aircraft and FPV drones. This was reported on Thursday by the head of the RMA, Oleh Syniehubov, UNN reports.

According to Sinegubov, on June 13, at approximately 5:20 - 05:35, Russians attacked the village of Kurylivka, Kupyansk district. As a result of enemy air and artillery shelling, 4 private houses were damaged.

As for the last day, June 12, the Russian army fired at the following settlements of the region:

23:40 м. Kupyansk. A private house was damaged as a result of enemy artillery shelling.

20:30 Kharkiv district, Tsyrkunivska TG, Cherkaski Tyshky village. The explosion damaged a car, private houses and nearby buildings.



16:17 Chuhuiv district, Starosaltiv community, Staryi Saltiv village. Two houses were damaged as a result of the shelling. A woman and two men were injured, no hospitalization.



16:10 Izium district, Borivska community, Bohuslavka village. As a result of shelling from MLRS, the building of an educational institution caught fire - it is not operational, it was destroyed earlier.



13:25 Izium district, Borivska TG, Pershotravneve village. A house was damaged as a result of the shelling.



11:00 Bohodukhiv district, Zolochivska TG, Odnorobivka village. Three FPV drones attacked the premises of a farm.



11:10 Bohodukhiv district, Zolochivska TG, Ivashky village. Shelling of the territory of the idle plant.



09:30 Kupyansk district, Kurylivka village, Kurylivka community. Two men were injured as a result of hostile shelling.



Syniehubov also said that five combat engagements took place in the Kharkiv sector. The enemy's attempts to approach our positions near Lyptsi, Vovchansk and Tykhy were unsuccessful. In the Kupyansk sector, the number of combat engagements increased to 13.

The occupants conducted active offensives in the areas of Synkivka, Petropavlivka, Novoosynove, Pishchane and Myasozharivka. Nine attacks ended in failure for the enemy, and fighting continues in the areas of Petropavlivka, Pishchane and Myasozharivka. The situation is under control, said the head of the RMA.

