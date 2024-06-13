In Kharkiv region, Russians hit a farm with FPV drones, 5 people injured in 24 hours

ukenru
Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
01:58 PM • 22677 views

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 133174 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 138547 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 228753 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 168357 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 162055 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 146885 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 214645 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 112821 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 201418 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Popular news
russia demonstrates deepening relations with american adversaries - ISW

russia demonstrates deepening relations with american adversaries - ISW

March 1, 04:55 AM • 101820 views
Russian Defense Ministry announces attack of almost fifty drones on regions of the country and occupied Crimea

Russian Defense Ministry announces attack of almost fifty drones on regions of the country and occupied Crimea

March 1, 05:14 AM • 50821 views
Starmer discusses war in Ukraine and upcoming summit in London with Erdogan

Starmer discusses war in Ukraine and upcoming summit in London with Erdogan

March 1, 05:37 AM • 59589 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 102356 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

11:06 AM • 86063 views
Publications
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 228753 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 214645 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 201418 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 227650 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 215141 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Actual places
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

11:06 AM • 86063 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 102356 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 156438 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 155301 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 159159 views
Actual
In Kharkiv region, Russians hit a farm with FPV drones, 5 people injured in 24 hours

In Kharkiv region, Russians hit a farm with FPV drones, 5 people injured in 24 hours

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 23622 views

Russians attacked a farm with drones in the Kharkiv region. Five people were injured in the last day as a result of enemy shelling.

Five people were injured as a result of Russian troops' shelling of settlements in Kharkiv region yesterday. The enemy opened fire on Kharkiv region with artillery and multiple rocket launchers, attacked from aircraft and FPV drones. This was reported on Thursday by the head of the RMA, Oleh Syniehubov, UNN reports

According to Sinegubov, on June 13, at approximately 5:20 - 05:35, Russians attacked the village  of Kurylivka, Kupyansk district. As a result of enemy air and artillery shelling, 4 private houses were damaged.

As for the last day, June 12, the Russian army fired at the following settlements of the region: 

  • 23:40 м. Kupyansk. A private house was damaged as a result of enemy artillery shelling.
  •  20:30 Kharkiv district, Tsyrkunivska TG, Cherkaski Tyshky village. The explosion damaged a car, private houses and nearby buildings.
  • 16:17 Chuhuiv district, Starosaltiv community, Staryi Saltiv village. Two houses were damaged as a result of the shelling. A woman and two men were injured, no hospitalization. 
  • 16:10 Izium district, Borivska community, Bohuslavka village. As a result of shelling from MLRS, the building of an educational institution caught fire - it is not operational, it was destroyed earlier.
  • 13:25 Izium district, Borivska TG, Pershotravneve village. A house was damaged as a result of the shelling. 
  • 11:00 Bohodukhiv district, Zolochivska TG, Odnorobivka village. Three FPV drones attacked the premises of a farm. 
  • 11:10 Bohodukhiv district, Zolochivska TG, Ivashky village. Shelling of the territory of the idle plant. 
  • 09:30 Kupyansk district, Kurylivka village, Kurylivka community. Two men were injured as a result of hostile shelling. 

Russian troops shell Nikopol region with artillery13.06.24, 08:15 • 32675 views

Syniehubov also said that five combat engagements took place in the Kharkiv sector. The enemy's attempts to approach our positions near Lyptsi, Vovchansk and Tykhy were unsuccessful.  In the Kupyansk sector, the number of combat engagements increased to 13.

The occupants conducted active offensives in the areas of Synkivka, Petropavlivka, Novoosynove, Pishchane and Myasozharivka. Nine attacks ended in failure for the enemy, and fighting continues in the areas of Petropavlivka, Pishchane and Myasozharivka. The situation is under control, said the head of the RMA.

Occupants made 404 attacks in Zaporizhzhia region, hitting 10 settlements13.06.24, 07:04 • 39367 views

Tatiana Kraevskaya

Tatiana Kraevskaya

War

Contact us about advertising