Russian troops shell Nikopol region with artillery
Kyiv • UNN
Russian troops shelled Nikopol district of Dnipropetrovs'k region with artillery on June 12, firing about five shells at a local village, but there were no casualties.
Late in the evening, on June 12, the Russian military shelled Nikopol district of Dnipropetrovs'k region with artillery. The Pokrovska community was under attack. This was reported by the head of the regional military administration Serhiy Lysak on his Telegram channel, UNN reports .
Details
Russian troops fired about five artillery shells at one of the villages there. No one was killed or wounded.
The night in the region passed without Russian strikes, the official wrote.
