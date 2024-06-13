Russian troops shell Nikopol region with artillery

Late in the evening, on June 12, the Russian military shelled Nikopol district of Dnipropetrovs'k region with artillery. The Pokrovska community was under attack. This was reported by the head of the regional military administration Serhiy Lysak on his Telegram channel, UNN reports .

Details

Russian troops fired about five artillery shells at one of the villages there. No one was killed or wounded.

The night in the region passed without Russian strikes, the official wrote.

During the day, the enemy conducted two dozen strikes with kamikaze drones and artillery in Nikopol district, a 17-year-old boy was wounded