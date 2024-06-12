During the day, the enemy conducted two dozen strikes with kamikaze drones and artillery in Nikopol district, a 17-year-old boy was wounded

During the day, the occupiers fired at Nikopol district with kamikaze drones and artillery two dozen times. A 17-year-old boy was injured and sustained shrapnel wounds. Houses, cars, garages, and power lines were also damaged. This was reported by the head of the Dnipropetrovs'k RMA Serhiy Lysak, according to UNN.

Details

The enemy attacked several districts. In addition to Novomoskovsk and Kryvyi Rih, Nikopol region. He attacked almost two dozen times with kamikaze drones and artillery. He targeted the district center, Marhanets, Myrivka, Pokrovske village and Chervonohryhorivka communities. A 17-year-old boy was injured. He has multiple shrapnel wounds. The boy is in hospital - Lysak said.

He added that six private houses, several outbuildings, two five-story buildings, half a dozen cars and a minibus were damaged in the area.

The attacks set fire to a garage, two outbuildings, and a country house. Rescuers eliminated the fire. A power line was also damaged - Lysak added.

Recall

In the Dnipropetrovs'k region, the enemy launched a rocket attack on the residential sector in Kryvyi Rih.

Russian missile attack on Kryvyi Rih raises death toll to 8, at least 21 people injured.