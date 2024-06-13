Occupants made 404 attacks in Zaporizhzhia region, hitting 10 settlements

During the day, the occupiers attacked Zaporizhzhia region 404 times. 10 settlements were under enemy fire. This was reported by the head of the Zaporizhzhya RMA Ivan Fedorov. Reported by UNN.

Details

It is noted that the enemy launched an air strike on Gulyaypol.

155 UAVs of various modifications attacked Zaporizhzhia, Huliaypole, Levadne, Robotyne, Mala Tokmachka, Malynivka and Novoandriivka.

13 attacks from multiple rocket launchers hit Robotyne, Mala Tokmachka, and Huliaipole.

235 artillery shells were fired on the territory of Huliaipol, Orikhove, Mala Tokmachka, Novoandriivka, Robotyne, Levadne, Malynivka, Nesterianka, and Verbove.

There were 4 reports of the destruction of residential buildings. No civilians were injured.

