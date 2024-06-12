In Zaporizhzhia, russian troops attacked a critical infrastructure facility: there is damage

In Zaporizhzhia, Russian troops struck a critical infrastructure facility, but there were no casualties as a result of the attack. This was stated by the head of the Zaporizhzhya RMA Ivan Fedorov, UNN reports.

Details

The enemy hit one of the critical infrastructure facilities. There is damage - Fedorov said in his post.

At the same time, the head of the RMA noted that there were no injuries.

Addendum

Around 13:00 , UNN reported that two explosions had occurred in Zaporizhzhia. However, no air raid alert was announced in the region.

Recall

The Zaporizhzhia RMA said that over the past day, June 11, , the occupiers conducted 547 attacks on 15 settlements in the Zaporizhzhia region.