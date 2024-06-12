In Zaporizhzhia, russian troops attacked a critical infrastructure facility: there is damage
Kyiv • UNN
russian troops attacked a critical infrastructure facility in Zaporizhzhia. At the same time, the regional military administration adds that there were no casualties.
In Zaporizhzhia, Russian troops struck a critical infrastructure facility, but there were no casualties as a result of the attack. This was stated by the head of the Zaporizhzhya RMA Ivan Fedorov, UNN reports.
Details
The enemy hit one of the critical infrastructure facilities. There is damage
At the same time, the head of the RMA noted that there were no injuries.
Addendum
Around 13:00 , UNN reported that two explosions had occurred in Zaporizhzhia. However, no air raid alert was announced in the region.
Recall
The Zaporizhzhia RMA said that over the past day, June 11, , the occupiers conducted 547 attacks on 15 settlements in the Zaporizhzhia region.