Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 122519 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 126027 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 206134 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 157598 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 155159 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 143892 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 202310 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 112529 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 190569 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 105159 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

In Kharkiv region Russians attacked Kupiansk-Vuzlovyi at night: consequences were shown

In Kharkiv region Russians attacked Kupiansk-Vuzlovyi at night: consequences were shown

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 26079 views

At night, the enemy shelled the residential sector of Kupyansk-Vuzlovyi in Kharkiv region. Rescuers extinguished fires in private households over an area of 180 m². There were no casualties or injuries.

At night, Russian troops shelled the residential sector of Kupyansk-Vuzlovyi in Kharkiv region, rescuers extinguished the fires, there were no casualties, the State Emergency Service of Ukraine reported on Tuesday, UNN reports.

Last night, the enemy struck again at the residential sector of Kupyansk-Vuzlovyi. The shelling resulted in fires in private households, in particular, a residential building and two outbuildings on the area of about 180 square meters were burning

- the SES reported on social media.

The rescuers, as indicated, eliminated the consequences of the enemy shelling. 15 rescuers and 4 units of equipment of the State Emergency Service were involved in eliminating the consequences of the enemy shelling.

"According to preliminary information, there were no casualties or injuries," the agency said.

Rocket attack on Kharkiv: the number of wounded increased to six25.08.24, 07:30 • 25554 views

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

War

