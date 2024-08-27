In Kharkiv region Russians attacked Kupiansk-Vuzlovyi at night: consequences were shown

At night, Russian troops shelled the residential sector of Kupyansk-Vuzlovyi in Kharkiv region, rescuers extinguished the fires, there were no casualties, the State Emergency Service of Ukraine reported on Tuesday, UNN reports.

Last night, the enemy struck again at the residential sector of Kupyansk-Vuzlovyi. The shelling resulted in fires in private households, in particular, a residential building and two outbuildings on the area of about 180 square meters were burning - the SES reported on social media.

The rescuers, as indicated, eliminated the consequences of the enemy shelling. 15 rescuers and 4 units of equipment of the State Emergency Service were involved in eliminating the consequences of the enemy shelling.

"According to preliminary information, there were no casualties or injuries," the agency said.

